The Lotus Eletre Will Be Fast, Won't Be Cheap

Lotus has stated that the base price of its new Eletre electric SUV will be £89,500, with a choice of two engines.

As we reported back in March, Lotus is working on a new line of electric SUVs, and one of them, the Eletre, is slated to debut soon. The base Eletre and Eletre S will have 593 hp and 710 Nm of torque, and they will be able to go up to 373 miles on a single charge.

A more potent Eletre R will cap off the lineup, with 893 horsepower and 985 Nm of torque but a somewhat shorter range of 304 miles. The 0-60 mph time of the Eletre and Eletre S is 4.3 seconds, while the 0-60 mph time of the R is under three seconds.

When connected to a quick charger, the 112 kWh battery may be recharged from ten to eighty percent in as little as twenty minutes.

To quote Lotus Cars' group vice president and managing director Matt Windle: "Confirmation of the pricing and specifications of the Lotus Eletre is a critical moment in the evolution of Lotus under our Vision80 strategy.

“We know from media and customer feedback that they’re hugely excited by the arrival of this car – indeed, the Eletre has already won awards as 2023’s ‘most excited to see’ new model. Customer deliveries start during the first half of next year.”

The Eletre also features a whole new "digital cockpit" system based on the Lotus Hyper OS platform. Lotus may now make "next-generation 3D content and experiences" with the help of game industry tech.

Furthermore, Lotus has declared a collaboration with Dolby, which will see the latter's cutting-edge Atmos audio system installed in the Eletre.

The base model of the Eletre comes standard with features like as active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, and forged alloy wheels measuring 22 inches in diameter. Inside, you'll find a 15.1-inch central infotainment screen, four-zone climate control, and seats that can be adjusted electrically in 12 different ways.

The Eletre S, starting at £104,500, features a rear spoiler, privacy glass, lighted door sills, and soft-close doors. At a starting price of £120,000, the range-topping Eletre R features a lower ride height and performance-tuned dampers, and anti-roll control. In addition to the active grille being fully opened and the launch control is engaged, a track mode allows for extremely rapid acceleration.

Source: Electrek, Forbes