Rishi Sunak enters race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister

For the second time this year, former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has entered the Conservative leadership race.

Sunak, a 42-year-old member of parliament for Richmond, lost to his opponent Liz Truss less than seven weeks ago. However, Truss's resignation on Thursday sparked a new campaign for the premiership, prompting Sunak to enter the fray once more.

Currently, Sunak is the lead after gaining the support of at least 128 Tory MPs. However, supporters of his former employer, Boris Johnson, have stated that Johnson has the support of 100 MPs, which would be enough to make the shortlist.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Pparty and your next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” he tweeted on Sunday.

There were 137 votes cast for Sunak in the prior leadership election, 113 for Truss, and 105 for Penny Mordaunt. When it came down to a final vote among Tory members, however, Sunak was defeated by Truss.

While Truss was elected on a platform of cutting taxes to stimulate the economy, the subsequent mini-budget she introduced sent the British pound plunging to all-time lows against the dollar and caused havoc on the financial markets.

During the last election, Sunak campaigned on a platform of fiscal responsibility, calling the tax cuts proposed by Truss "immoral."

After a public revolt within the Conservative Party against her leadership, Prime Minister Truss announced her resignation on Thursday.

Source: The Guardian, CNN