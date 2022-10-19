Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

Wikimedia Commons

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration's Department of Energy (DOE) announced that twenty battery businesses will get a total of $2.8 billion to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities in twelve states.

As more automobiles are electrified, President Biden's Infrastructure Law has allocated the first $3 billion of a total of $7 billion to improve American battery supply chains and lessen the United States' dependency on China. Companies that receive DOE funding will use the money to "extract and process lithium, graphite, and other battery materials," as well as "produce components" and "show novel ways of accessing crucial materials," such as battery recycling, the DOE said.

The Department of Energy (DOE) didn't reveal which businesses were given grants, but TechCrunch quotes the CEO of a battery chemistry company, Gene Berdichevsky, as saying his company was awarded $100 million. Silicon is being used in place of graphite in Sila's anodes because, according to the business, this results in a superior battery and removes the logistical hurdles associated with importing graphite from China. The funds will be used to build Sila's new facility near Moses Lake, Washington, which will have an annual output of 10 GWh.

The Department of Energy has stated that the federal investment will be matched by grantees, bringing in over $9 billion to increase American production of clean energy technology. This is in line with Vice President Biden's objective of having all new vehicle sales be electric by the year 2030.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this year, which includes requirements for consumers to qualify for EV tax credits, such as the requirement that crucial battery elements be obtained domestically or in free trade agreement countries, rather than China.

One of the DOE's aims for the approved projects is to produce enough battery-grade lithium to provide roughly 2 million electric vehicles per year, as well as enough graphite to support about 1.2 million EVs per year and enough nickel to supply about 400,000 EVs per year.

The investment will also be used to build the first commercial-scale lithium electrolyte salt production facility and the first lithium iron phosphate cathode factory in the United States, respectively.

Source: CNBC, CNN