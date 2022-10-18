Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees

As economic uncertainty grows, Microsoft is the latest large technology firm to announce layoffs. Bloomberg says that at the completion of its fiscal year (on June 30), the Redmond company is "realigning business areas and responsibilities," despite plans to increase employment in the coming months

Reportedly fewer than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce is affected by the layoffs, which span departments like customer and partner solutions and consulting with no discernible pattern across geography or product line. They follow a slowdown in recruiting at Microsoft across the Windows, Teams, and Office divisions, despite the company's assurances that the slowdown was unrelated to industry difficulties.

“Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” Microsoft told Bloomberg in an emailed statement. “We will continue to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.”

Microsoft's third-quarter financial release was impressive, with the company reporting $49.4 billion in revenue and a 26% growth in cloud revenue year over year. The company initially projected higher revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter, but in early June it lowered those projections, blaming the impact of foreign exchange swings.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has a history of announcing layoffs around the time the U.S. government reopens after the July 4 holiday.

Due to investors fleeing the market out of fear of a recession, the pace of layoffs in the tech industry has picked up steam in recent months. The effects have been felt most strongly by new enterprises, especially those involved in deliveries, events, and fintech, which all require a substantial initial investment. Yet, as the poor conditions continue, a domino effect has emerged. For example, Oracle is rumored to be contemplating a $1 billion cost-cutting program, which would involve the elimination of thousands of jobs.

Last Friday, Twitter laid off a third of its recruitment crew, joining the ranks of Microsoft and Oracle. In the past month, hundreds of workers have been let go by Tesla. Teams at Meta are preparing for layoffs after management allegedly received orders to "move to exit" underachievers. Earlier this year, Meta announced that it would reduce its goal number of new engineer recruits this year by around 30% due to what CEO Mark Zuckerberg considers to be "one of the greatest downturns... in recent history."

A number of other publicly traded technology companies, including Nvidia, Lyft, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, Google, and Salesforce, have all reduced hiring throughout the spring and summer of 2018. IBM and Amazon haven't followed Microsoft's lead just yet.

Source: TheVerge, EnGadget

