UK finance minister Hunt reverses tax plan

Entrepreneur's Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmGCS_0icKJNTR00
Wikimedia Commons

Amidst widespread criticism of his predecessor's failed mini-budget, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt is moving through with plans to eliminate the limit on bankers' bonuses.

In his economic report on Monday, in which he overturned nearly all of Kwasi Kwarteng's 23 September statements, Hunt made no mention of the EU-imposed restriction, which limits bonuses to two times bankers' salaries.

But the Treasury insider told the Guardian it would happen nonetheless. They said that because it did not affect state finances, it was not included in Hunt's list of policy U-turns, which included scaling back tax cuts and the energy price guarantee.

The decision to go ahead and scrap the bonus cap has raised eyebrows even in the City, where employers have expressed scepticism that it will lead to meaningful changes in compensation or the attraction of high-performing bankers and instead risk damaging the image of lenders at a time of rising prices.

The bonus culture was criticised for favouring short-term profits over longer-term stability, and the cap was implemented as part of reforms after the 2007/8 banking disaster to put an end to this. It was hoped that by reducing the percentage of an employee's salary contingent on performance, risky behaviour would decrease.

Britain fought tooth and nail against the law when it was enacted in 2014; then-chancellor George Osborne even tried to have it overturned by the European Court of Justice. At the time, the Bank of England also expressed concern that the cap would increase the cost of fixed salaries, which would put a strain on bank budgets.

Although this change resulted in higher fixed salaries, this increase in expenses is rarely held responsible for a decline in a lender's financial position.

The removal of the cap was first proposed by Kwarteng in the run-up to his mini-budget, with the hope that it would attract new investment from international banks and lead to the creation of higher-paying employment that would increase tax revenue.

However, financial institutions have protested that they were not included in shaping the move or given a chance to voice their opinions before it was publicised.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that City regulators still intended to hold a consultation on the rule revisions later this autumn. The date of this consultation, which will be conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, is still TBD.

As banks struggle to protect their reputations and avoid any potential backlash from investors, the public, and even their own personnel, who have become accustomed to the stability of greater base pay, bankers and headhunters have warned that any transformation may take years to complete.

When it comes to the government's plans to reduce regulation across the City and how they will balance the impact of the corporate tax hike, the banking sector will likely have to wait until the fiscal update on 31 October.

One of this year's four chancellors, Rishi Sunak, had already promised to reduce a sector-specific penalty, the banking surcharge, from 8% to 3% to offset the increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%. Fearing that banks would now have to plan for taxes worth 33% rather than 28% as previously pledged, Hunt has not made any commitment to follow suit.

Keeping the levy in place may help the government fill the budget gap, but it may also be perceived as a sneaky way to tax the windfall. A Treasury Department insider shot off the rumour and promised further information by month's end.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Finance# UK# Global# International# Tax

Comments / 0

Published by

We deliver the news you need to know about finance and trending topics through a straight forward and unbiased lens.

N/A
333 followers

More from Entrepreneur's Journal

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration's Department of Energy (DOE) announced that twenty battery businesses will get a total of $2.8 billion to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities in twelve states.

Read full story
3 comments

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees

As economic uncertainty grows, Microsoft is the latest large technology firm to announce layoffs. Bloomberg says that at the completion of its fiscal year (on June 30), the Redmond company is "realigning business areas and responsibilities," despite plans to increase employment in the coming months.

Read full story
1 comments

Credit Suisse Pays $495 Million to Settle Legacy U.S. Case

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse has just agreed to pay $495 million to settle a complaint involving mortgage-linked assets in the United States, the latest settlement fee connected to past mistakes that have damaged the bank's reputation.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder gets hearing on new trial

There was much speculation about whether or not Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, would testify in her high-profile fraud trial. Thus, it came as a surprise when, 11 weeks into the trial, the Stanford dropout finally took the witness late on a Friday afternoon.

Read full story
19 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to Unionize

The second unionized Apple store in the United States was established on Friday when workers at an Oklahoma City location of the company decided to unionize. Apple, which has opposed national unionization efforts, has lost the vote. After separate unionization attempts at stores in Georgia and New York City failed, Communications Workers of America was successful in gaining representation for the staff at an Apple store.

Read full story

Polestar unveils a new $84,000 electric SUV it's hoping will help cement its foothold in the U.S

Polestar, a Swedish EV manufacturer, revealed a new electric SUV on Wednesday in an effort to increase its sales and market share in the US. The business refers to the latest vehicle, the Polestar 3, which has five passengers, as a "performance SUV." It will debut with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor setup that can produce up to 517 horsepower and have a range of about 300 miles, according to the EPA.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming year

More than 1,000 migrant children will be enrolled in New York City public schools for the upcoming school year, officials announced on Friday. The majority of children, some of whom have recently been transported to New York City via buses from Texas, are elementary- and middle-school age.

Read full story
4 comments

Universal Travel Adapters for International Destinations On Amazon

Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You'll probably need a travel plug adaptor if you wish to use electronics abroad. Basic adaptors that translate between different countries are widely accessible, but it is preferable to spend money on a universal travel adaptor that can accommodate all situations.

Read full story

Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student Loans

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that it will forgive 208,000 borrowers' federal student loans totaling almost $4 billion after they were cheated by a well-known for-profit university.

Read full story

Prime members can now purchase any Amazon product with just 20% money

Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. One of the oldest holiday shopping ploys in retail, dating back to the Great Depression, is reserve now, pay later. Amazon is now bringing it back year-round.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Man arrested with AK-47 outside of dissident Iranian journalist’s Brooklyn home

Police arrested a man with a loaded AK-47 near the Brooklyn home of a prominent Iranian dissident, Masih Alinejad on Thursday. Footage from Alinejad’s Ring doorbell shows Khalid Mehdiyev at her front door.NYPOST.

Read full story
Illinois State

Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa: Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's Mega Million's jackpot drawing. A single winner who purchased the ticket in Illinois has won a jaw-dropping $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize — the third largest in U.S. history, lottery officials confirmed Saturday.

Read full story
9 comments

YouTube’s making it easier for creators to turn longer content into Shorts

It’s not just Meta that’s leaning into short-form video, with YouTube also looking to encourage more short clips via a new option that will enable creators to convert segments of their existing long-form content into minute-long Shorts variations.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansion

Apple reportedly put down $445 million for a 67.5-acre corporate center in the existing Rancho Vista Corporate Center in San Diego, as part of its ongoing plan to expand hardware and software engineering in the region. This will be a new corporate campus for the iPhone-maker.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Samaritan saves 5-year-old boy drowning in Brooklyn pool after city lifeguards fail to respond

NEW YORK — A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn. The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan and then lifeguards gave him CPR. Anthony Torres, 37, was at the McCarren Park pool with his family on Saturday evening when people started screaming about a boy drowning in the water.

Read full story
82 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

" So long, San Francisco. " The pandemic has people itching to move. Of course, there is always some percentage of people who are looking to relocate anyway, but a recent report from Redfin shows the share of homebuyers searching for a new place to call home is up substantially since COVID-19 first turned our world upside down.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Fireball sighting over Indiana confirmed by American Meteor Society

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People all across the WLFI viewing area and beyond were treated to a celestial light show early Friday morning. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, a meteor streaked across the sky. A few viewers were lucky enough to catch the fireball on their home security cameras.

Read full story
21 comments

Customer finds 100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur at a restaurant in China

Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a paleontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month.

Read full story
9 comments

Twitter underperforms earnings expectations, partially blames on Elon Musk Twitter deal

Twitter reported earnings for the second quarter on Friday that missed analyst estimations. Twitter blamed the revenue miss on ad industry headwinds and “uncertainty” tied to the pending acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy