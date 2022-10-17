UK finance minister Hunt reverses tax plan

Wikimedia Commons

Amidst widespread criticism of his predecessor's failed mini-budget, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt is moving through with plans to eliminate the limit on bankers' bonuses.

In his economic report on Monday, in which he overturned nearly all of Kwasi Kwarteng's 23 September statements, Hunt made no mention of the EU-imposed restriction, which limits bonuses to two times bankers' salaries.

But the Treasury insider told the Guardian it would happen nonetheless. They said that because it did not affect state finances, it was not included in Hunt's list of policy U-turns, which included scaling back tax cuts and the energy price guarantee.

The decision to go ahead and scrap the bonus cap has raised eyebrows even in the City, where employers have expressed scepticism that it will lead to meaningful changes in compensation or the attraction of high-performing bankers and instead risk damaging the image of lenders at a time of rising prices.

The bonus culture was criticised for favouring short-term profits over longer-term stability, and the cap was implemented as part of reforms after the 2007/8 banking disaster to put an end to this. It was hoped that by reducing the percentage of an employee's salary contingent on performance, risky behaviour would decrease.

Britain fought tooth and nail against the law when it was enacted in 2014; then-chancellor George Osborne even tried to have it overturned by the European Court of Justice. At the time, the Bank of England also expressed concern that the cap would increase the cost of fixed salaries, which would put a strain on bank budgets.

Although this change resulted in higher fixed salaries, this increase in expenses is rarely held responsible for a decline in a lender's financial position.

The removal of the cap was first proposed by Kwarteng in the run-up to his mini-budget, with the hope that it would attract new investment from international banks and lead to the creation of higher-paying employment that would increase tax revenue.

However, financial institutions have protested that they were not included in shaping the move or given a chance to voice their opinions before it was publicised.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that City regulators still intended to hold a consultation on the rule revisions later this autumn. The date of this consultation, which will be conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, is still TBD.

As banks struggle to protect their reputations and avoid any potential backlash from investors, the public, and even their own personnel, who have become accustomed to the stability of greater base pay, bankers and headhunters have warned that any transformation may take years to complete.

When it comes to the government's plans to reduce regulation across the City and how they will balance the impact of the corporate tax hike, the banking sector will likely have to wait until the fiscal update on 31 October.

One of this year's four chancellors, Rishi Sunak, had already promised to reduce a sector-specific penalty, the banking surcharge, from 8% to 3% to offset the increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%. Fearing that banks would now have to plan for taxes worth 33% rather than 28% as previously pledged, Hunt has not made any commitment to follow suit.

Keeping the levy in place may help the government fill the budget gap, but it may also be perceived as a sneaky way to tax the windfall. A Treasury Department insider shot off the rumour and promised further information by month's end.