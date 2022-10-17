Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder gets hearing on new trial

Entrepreneur's Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xN4hS_0icIMRnM00
Wikimedia Commons

There was much speculation about whether or not Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, would testify in her high-profile fraud trial. Thus, it came as a surprise when, 11 weeks into the trial, the Stanford dropout finally took the witness late on a Friday afternoon.

Holmes is giving her deposition under oath now that the prosecution has finished its case, which included questioning former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, whistleblower Erika Cheung, Theranos patients, investors, medical professionals, and journalists. Holmes' defense is attempting to prove that she did not intentionally defraud her investors.

The former Silicon Valley powerhouse is being charged with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and nine counts of wire fraud. Depending on the count, she faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Even though Theranos committed mistakes, Holmes maintains that the company's ultimate demise was not the result of fraud. She states that she was only trying to present what she believed to be the truth when she briefed investors on the potential of Theranos' technology.

Holmes said that scientists and engineers created a PowerPoint deck shown to investors since she isn't an educated scientist and followed their advice.

The emails of high-ranking lab officials, including chief scientist Ian Gibbons, have been presented in Holmes' defense to show that Theranos machines have "demonstrated capabilities fully equivalent to lab procedures in areas where we have done assay development."

According to Dorothy Atkins' real-time court reporting for Law 360, Holmes claimed that Theranos' 4.0 Edison machine "could do any test" based on emails from founder and CEO Jeffrey Gibbons (the trial is not live streamed). As an employee of Theranos, Gibbons took his own life in 2013 only days before he was scheduled to testify in a patent dispute involving the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ye4Ky_0icIMRnM00
Wikimedia Commons

Holmes has also refuted allegations that she attempted to mislead Walgreens by misleading them with forged Pfizer logos on corporate documents. She expressed regret in court for her actions, explaining that she had included the Pfizer emblem because Theranos had conducted tests with Pfizer before the two companies decided not to collaborate. The defense also cited a similar Johns Hopkins University research from around the same time, which praised the Theranos technology as "new and sound."

This is a clear rebuttal to one of the prosecution's main claims, which is that Holmes mailed Walgreens a "Pfizer Theranos System Validation Final Report" in 2010. It turns out that the folks at Theranos, not Pfizer, were responsible for this document. However, the document prominently featured Pfizer's logo, implying that the pharmaceutical behemoth approved of Theranos' technology. In that year, Theranos signed contracts with Walgreens and Safeway.

However, a scientist from Pfizer testified in court that Pfizer did not support Theranos and that no Pfizer staff had approved the document she submitted to Theranos during the negotiations. Despite investigating Theranos' technology in 2008, Pfizer ultimately decided against investing in the company.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was paid $500,000 annually as a consultant, and Elizabeth Holmes has started talking about her relationship with the Theranos board, who was paid $150,000 per year and handed half a million shares for their involvement. So far, Holmes seems to be trying to paint the board as an informed group that can make sound decisions regarding the company's future. The court reporters have all noticed that Holmes is using business and scientific jargon in her evidence.

With an emotional appeal to prominent investors, Elizabeth Holmes was able to build Theranos to a $10 billion value. Her system would do hundreds of blood tests with a single needle stick, making the detection of disease easier, faster, and cheaper. The popular quote she kept repeating was, "I hope that fewer people would have to say goodbye too soon to those that they love."

We now know, and you can learn through tell-all HBO movies and investigative nonfiction books, that the technology failed, and that the firm appeared to continue testing patients' blood while knowing they couldn't offer reliable medical information. Following postponements caused by the pandemic and the birth of her kid, her criminal trial began in early September in San Jose, California, before Judge Edward Davila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZHnw_0icIMRnM00
Wikimedia Commons

In her prime, she was characterized as a Steve Jobs–like brilliance with unstoppable magnetism when Forbes labeled her the youngest and wealthiest female self-made billionaire in America. However, Holmes' legal team claimed in court documents that her ex-boyfriend and Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was violent and domineering.

The records suggest that Holmes' attorneys may try to shift the burden for Theranos' failure to Balwani, who will be tried for fraud separately next year, by introducing testimony about Holmes' mental state and the impact of the abuse.

However, the San Jose courthouse has appeared more like a circus than the scene of a criminal fraud case during the past four days while Holmes has testified. Dorothy Atkins, a reporter for Law360, tweeted this morning that she had arrived at the courthouse at 4:30 AM and was waiting in line 32nd. Due to the high demand for this case, attendees have been asked to exclusively use silent keyboards, such as touch displays on smartphones, for note-taking and live to report. While waiting in line for hours, some media members brought tarot cards to pass the time.

The attention brings to mind the beginning of the trial in September when supporters of the disgraced businesswoman dressed as her in cosplay. Artist Danielle Baskin, who frequently mocks Silicon Valley culture, played on that occasion by selling wigs, turtlenecks, lipstick, and blood energy drinks to the waiting public this morning (she later tweeted that she had found that it is illegal to "sell merch" on federal land).

Elizabeth Holmes makes for a simple Halloween costume, but it can't take away from the horrible evidence given by the prosecution, which is seeking to prove to the jury that Holmes willfully cheated investors by lying about the efficacy of Theranos goods.

Ex-Theranos patient Erin Tompkins claimed that the company's tests showed she had HIV antibodies, which might indicate she was infected with the virus that causes AIDS. Tompkins added that because she had health insurance at the time, she was unable to receive a blood test for HIV until three months later. She claimed that Theranos' inexpensive prices were what first drew her to the company. Dr. Mehrl Ellsworth, another patient, stated that he was misdiagnosed with prostate cancer after receiving erroneous data.

A former lab director for Theranos, Dr. Adam Rosendorff, testified that "the company was more about PR and fundraising than patient care," and that Holmes proceeded with the commercial launch of Theranos despite his reservations about the technology. Erika Cheung, one of the Theranos whistleblowers, said that she left the company because she felt uneasy handling patient samples because she doubted the reliability of the technology.

This trial will be postponed until after the Thanksgiving holiday, with Holmes' testimony picking back up on Monday. Scheduling information from the court indicates that her defense will be presenting its case until about the middle of December.

Source: Yahoo Finance, The Guardian

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elizabeth Holmes# Theranos# Trial# CEO# Business

Comments / 19

Published by

We deliver the news you need to know about finance and trending topics through a straight forward and unbiased lens.

N/A
333 followers

More from Entrepreneur's Journal

Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration's Department of Energy (DOE) announced that twenty battery businesses will get a total of $2.8 billion to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities in twelve states.

Read full story
3 comments

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees

As economic uncertainty grows, Microsoft is the latest large technology firm to announce layoffs. Bloomberg says that at the completion of its fiscal year (on June 30), the Redmond company is "realigning business areas and responsibilities," despite plans to increase employment in the coming months.

Read full story
1 comments

UK finance minister Hunt reverses tax plan

Amidst widespread criticism of his predecessor's failed mini-budget, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt is moving through with plans to eliminate the limit on bankers' bonuses. In his economic report on Monday, in which he overturned nearly all of Kwasi Kwarteng's 23 September statements, Hunt made no mention of the EU-imposed restriction, which limits bonuses to two times bankers' salaries.

Read full story

Credit Suisse Pays $495 Million to Settle Legacy U.S. Case

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse has just agreed to pay $495 million to settle a complaint involving mortgage-linked assets in the United States, the latest settlement fee connected to past mistakes that have damaged the bank's reputation.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to Unionize

The second unionized Apple store in the United States was established on Friday when workers at an Oklahoma City location of the company decided to unionize. Apple, which has opposed national unionization efforts, has lost the vote. After separate unionization attempts at stores in Georgia and New York City failed, Communications Workers of America was successful in gaining representation for the staff at an Apple store.

Read full story

Polestar unveils a new $84,000 electric SUV it's hoping will help cement its foothold in the U.S

Polestar, a Swedish EV manufacturer, revealed a new electric SUV on Wednesday in an effort to increase its sales and market share in the US. The business refers to the latest vehicle, the Polestar 3, which has five passengers, as a "performance SUV." It will debut with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor setup that can produce up to 517 horsepower and have a range of about 300 miles, according to the EPA.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming year

More than 1,000 migrant children will be enrolled in New York City public schools for the upcoming school year, officials announced on Friday. The majority of children, some of whom have recently been transported to New York City via buses from Texas, are elementary- and middle-school age.

Read full story
4 comments

Universal Travel Adapters for International Destinations On Amazon

Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You'll probably need a travel plug adaptor if you wish to use electronics abroad. Basic adaptors that translate between different countries are widely accessible, but it is preferable to spend money on a universal travel adaptor that can accommodate all situations.

Read full story

Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student Loans

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that it will forgive 208,000 borrowers' federal student loans totaling almost $4 billion after they were cheated by a well-known for-profit university.

Read full story

Prime members can now purchase any Amazon product with just 20% money

Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. One of the oldest holiday shopping ploys in retail, dating back to the Great Depression, is reserve now, pay later. Amazon is now bringing it back year-round.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Man arrested with AK-47 outside of dissident Iranian journalist’s Brooklyn home

Police arrested a man with a loaded AK-47 near the Brooklyn home of a prominent Iranian dissident, Masih Alinejad on Thursday. Footage from Alinejad’s Ring doorbell shows Khalid Mehdiyev at her front door.NYPOST.

Read full story
Illinois State

Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa: Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's Mega Million's jackpot drawing. A single winner who purchased the ticket in Illinois has won a jaw-dropping $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize — the third largest in U.S. history, lottery officials confirmed Saturday.

Read full story
9 comments

YouTube’s making it easier for creators to turn longer content into Shorts

It’s not just Meta that’s leaning into short-form video, with YouTube also looking to encourage more short clips via a new option that will enable creators to convert segments of their existing long-form content into minute-long Shorts variations.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansion

Apple reportedly put down $445 million for a 67.5-acre corporate center in the existing Rancho Vista Corporate Center in San Diego, as part of its ongoing plan to expand hardware and software engineering in the region. This will be a new corporate campus for the iPhone-maker.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Samaritan saves 5-year-old boy drowning in Brooklyn pool after city lifeguards fail to respond

NEW YORK — A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn. The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan and then lifeguards gave him CPR. Anthony Torres, 37, was at the McCarren Park pool with his family on Saturday evening when people started screaming about a boy drowning in the water.

Read full story
82 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

" So long, San Francisco. " The pandemic has people itching to move. Of course, there is always some percentage of people who are looking to relocate anyway, but a recent report from Redfin shows the share of homebuyers searching for a new place to call home is up substantially since COVID-19 first turned our world upside down.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Fireball sighting over Indiana confirmed by American Meteor Society

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People all across the WLFI viewing area and beyond were treated to a celestial light show early Friday morning. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, a meteor streaked across the sky. A few viewers were lucky enough to catch the fireball on their home security cameras.

Read full story
21 comments

Customer finds 100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur at a restaurant in China

Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a paleontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month.

Read full story
9 comments

Twitter underperforms earnings expectations, partially blames on Elon Musk Twitter deal

Twitter reported earnings for the second quarter on Friday that missed analyst estimations. Twitter blamed the revenue miss on ad industry headwinds and “uncertainty” tied to the pending acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy