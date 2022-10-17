Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder gets hearing on new trial

Wikimedia Commons

There was much speculation about whether or not Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, would testify in her high-profile fraud trial. Thus, it came as a surprise when, 11 weeks into the trial, the Stanford dropout finally took the witness late on a Friday afternoon.

Holmes is giving her deposition under oath now that the prosecution has finished its case, which included questioning former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, whistleblower Erika Cheung, Theranos patients, investors, medical professionals, and journalists. Holmes' defense is attempting to prove that she did not intentionally defraud her investors.

The former Silicon Valley powerhouse is being charged with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and nine counts of wire fraud. Depending on the count, she faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Even though Theranos committed mistakes, Holmes maintains that the company's ultimate demise was not the result of fraud. She states that she was only trying to present what she believed to be the truth when she briefed investors on the potential of Theranos' technology.

Holmes said that scientists and engineers created a PowerPoint deck shown to investors since she isn't an educated scientist and followed their advice.

The emails of high-ranking lab officials, including chief scientist Ian Gibbons, have been presented in Holmes' defense to show that Theranos machines have "demonstrated capabilities fully equivalent to lab procedures in areas where we have done assay development."

According to Dorothy Atkins' real-time court reporting for Law 360, Holmes claimed that Theranos' 4.0 Edison machine "could do any test" based on emails from founder and CEO Jeffrey Gibbons (the trial is not live streamed). As an employee of Theranos, Gibbons took his own life in 2013 only days before he was scheduled to testify in a patent dispute involving the company.

Holmes has also refuted allegations that she attempted to mislead Walgreens by misleading them with forged Pfizer logos on corporate documents. She expressed regret in court for her actions, explaining that she had included the Pfizer emblem because Theranos had conducted tests with Pfizer before the two companies decided not to collaborate. The defense also cited a similar Johns Hopkins University research from around the same time, which praised the Theranos technology as "new and sound."

This is a clear rebuttal to one of the prosecution's main claims, which is that Holmes mailed Walgreens a "Pfizer Theranos System Validation Final Report" in 2010. It turns out that the folks at Theranos, not Pfizer, were responsible for this document. However, the document prominently featured Pfizer's logo, implying that the pharmaceutical behemoth approved of Theranos' technology. In that year, Theranos signed contracts with Walgreens and Safeway.

However, a scientist from Pfizer testified in court that Pfizer did not support Theranos and that no Pfizer staff had approved the document she submitted to Theranos during the negotiations. Despite investigating Theranos' technology in 2008, Pfizer ultimately decided against investing in the company.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was paid $500,000 annually as a consultant, and Elizabeth Holmes has started talking about her relationship with the Theranos board, who was paid $150,000 per year and handed half a million shares for their involvement. So far, Holmes seems to be trying to paint the board as an informed group that can make sound decisions regarding the company's future. The court reporters have all noticed that Holmes is using business and scientific jargon in her evidence.

With an emotional appeal to prominent investors, Elizabeth Holmes was able to build Theranos to a $10 billion value. Her system would do hundreds of blood tests with a single needle stick, making the detection of disease easier, faster, and cheaper. The popular quote she kept repeating was, "I hope that fewer people would have to say goodbye too soon to those that they love."

We now know, and you can learn through tell-all HBO movies and investigative nonfiction books, that the technology failed, and that the firm appeared to continue testing patients' blood while knowing they couldn't offer reliable medical information. Following postponements caused by the pandemic and the birth of her kid, her criminal trial began in early September in San Jose, California, before Judge Edward Davila.

In her prime, she was characterized as a Steve Jobs–like brilliance with unstoppable magnetism when Forbes labeled her the youngest and wealthiest female self-made billionaire in America. However, Holmes' legal team claimed in court documents that her ex-boyfriend and Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was violent and domineering.

The records suggest that Holmes' attorneys may try to shift the burden for Theranos' failure to Balwani, who will be tried for fraud separately next year, by introducing testimony about Holmes' mental state and the impact of the abuse.

However, the San Jose courthouse has appeared more like a circus than the scene of a criminal fraud case during the past four days while Holmes has testified. Dorothy Atkins, a reporter for Law360, tweeted this morning that she had arrived at the courthouse at 4:30 AM and was waiting in line 32nd. Due to the high demand for this case, attendees have been asked to exclusively use silent keyboards, such as touch displays on smartphones, for note-taking and live to report. While waiting in line for hours, some media members brought tarot cards to pass the time.

The attention brings to mind the beginning of the trial in September when supporters of the disgraced businesswoman dressed as her in cosplay. Artist Danielle Baskin, who frequently mocks Silicon Valley culture, played on that occasion by selling wigs, turtlenecks, lipstick, and blood energy drinks to the waiting public this morning (she later tweeted that she had found that it is illegal to "sell merch" on federal land).

Elizabeth Holmes makes for a simple Halloween costume, but it can't take away from the horrible evidence given by the prosecution, which is seeking to prove to the jury that Holmes willfully cheated investors by lying about the efficacy of Theranos goods.

Ex-Theranos patient Erin Tompkins claimed that the company's tests showed she had HIV antibodies, which might indicate she was infected with the virus that causes AIDS. Tompkins added that because she had health insurance at the time, she was unable to receive a blood test for HIV until three months later. She claimed that Theranos' inexpensive prices were what first drew her to the company. Dr. Mehrl Ellsworth, another patient, stated that he was misdiagnosed with prostate cancer after receiving erroneous data.

A former lab director for Theranos, Dr. Adam Rosendorff, testified that "the company was more about PR and fundraising than patient care," and that Holmes proceeded with the commercial launch of Theranos despite his reservations about the technology. Erika Cheung, one of the Theranos whistleblowers, said that she left the company because she felt uneasy handling patient samples because she doubted the reliability of the technology.

This trial will be postponed until after the Thanksgiving holiday, with Holmes' testimony picking back up on Monday. Scheduling information from the court indicates that her defense will be presenting its case until about the middle of December.

Source: Yahoo Finance, The Guardian