Polestar unveils a new $84,000 electric SUV it's hoping will help cement its foothold in the U.S

Entrepreneur's Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ws7C6_0iWHIKiU00
Auto Car India

Polestar, a Swedish EV manufacturer, revealed a new electric SUV on Wednesday in an effort to increase its sales and market share in the US.

The business refers to the latest vehicle, the Polestar 3, which has five passengers, as a "performance SUV." It will debut with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor setup that can produce up to 517 horsepower and have a range of about 300 miles, according to the EPA.

The car is filled with technology and costs around $84,000. It has an Nvidia computer running cutting-edge driver-assist software created by Polestar's joint owner, Volvo Cars.

The Polestar 3 will only be offered in one form at launch, although less expensive trims are anticipated to follow. The Luminar lidar unit and additional sensors required for autonomous driving are available as an optional "Pilot Pack," which Polestar anticipates making available in the future via an over-the-air upgrade.

It improves on the company's existing model, the Polestar 2 crossover, which starts at about $48,000, in terms of size, performance, technology, and pricing. A hybrid coupe with a small production run, the Polestar 1 is no longer available.

It costs more than Tesla's Model Y, which is expected to be its major rival, and retails for roughly $70,000 in equivalent dual-motor configuration. BMW's all-electric iX SUV, another potential challenger, has a starting price of roughly $85,000.

The Polestar 3 will be produced in China beginning in the next year and in the United States, at a Volvo Cars plant in South Carolina, beginning in the middle of 2024. Deliveries are anticipated to start in 2023's fourth quarter.

In 2022, Polestar plans to ship 50,000 vehicles to consumers all around the world. It stated last week that as of September, it had delivered around 30,400.

Volvo Cars and Chinese automaker Geely, which has owned Volvo Cars since 2010, have partnered to create Polestar. In June, Polestar went public through a combination with a company that specializes in acquisitions. Since then, its stock has dropped by nearly 58%.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# EV# Electric Vehicle# SUV# Car# Automobile

Comments / 1

Published by

We deliver the news you need to know about finance and trending topics through a straight forward and unbiased lens.

N/A
316 followers

More from Entrepreneur's Journal

New York City, NY

NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming year

More than 1,000 migrant children will be enrolled in New York City public schools for the upcoming school year, officials announced on Friday. The majority of children, some of whom have recently been transported to New York City via buses from Texas, are elementary- and middle-school age.

Read full story
4 comments

Universal Travel Adapters for International Destinations On Amazon

Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You'll probably need a travel plug adaptor if you wish to use electronics abroad. Basic adaptors that translate between different countries are widely accessible, but it is preferable to spend money on a universal travel adaptor that can accommodate all situations.

Read full story

Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student Loans

The Department of Education said on Tuesday that it will forgive 208,000 borrowers' federal student loans totaling almost $4 billion after they were cheated by a well-known for-profit university.

Read full story

Prime members can now purchase any Amazon product with just 20% money

Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. One of the oldest holiday shopping ploys in retail, dating back to the Great Depression, is reserve now, pay later. Amazon is now bringing it back year-round.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Man arrested with AK-47 outside of dissident Iranian journalist’s Brooklyn home

Police arrested a man with a loaded AK-47 near the Brooklyn home of a prominent Iranian dissident, Masih Alinejad on Thursday. Footage from Alinejad’s Ring doorbell shows Khalid Mehdiyev at her front door.NYPOST.

Read full story
Illinois State

Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa: Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's Mega Million's jackpot drawing. A single winner who purchased the ticket in Illinois has won a jaw-dropping $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize — the third largest in U.S. history, lottery officials confirmed Saturday.

Read full story
9 comments

YouTube’s making it easier for creators to turn longer content into Shorts

It’s not just Meta that’s leaning into short-form video, with YouTube also looking to encourage more short clips via a new option that will enable creators to convert segments of their existing long-form content into minute-long Shorts variations.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansion

Apple reportedly put down $445 million for a 67.5-acre corporate center in the existing Rancho Vista Corporate Center in San Diego, as part of its ongoing plan to expand hardware and software engineering in the region. This will be a new corporate campus for the iPhone-maker.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Samaritan saves 5-year-old boy drowning in Brooklyn pool after city lifeguards fail to respond

NEW YORK — A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn. The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan and then lifeguards gave him CPR. Anthony Torres, 37, was at the McCarren Park pool with his family on Saturday evening when people started screaming about a boy drowning in the water.

Read full story
82 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

" So long, San Francisco. " The pandemic has people itching to move. Of course, there is always some percentage of people who are looking to relocate anyway, but a recent report from Redfin shows the share of homebuyers searching for a new place to call home is up substantially since COVID-19 first turned our world upside down.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Fireball sighting over Indiana confirmed by American Meteor Society

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People all across the WLFI viewing area and beyond were treated to a celestial light show early Friday morning. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, a meteor streaked across the sky. A few viewers were lucky enough to catch the fireball on their home security cameras.

Read full story
21 comments

Customer finds 100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur at a restaurant in China

Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a paleontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month.

Read full story
9 comments

Twitter underperforms earnings expectations, partially blames on Elon Musk Twitter deal

Twitter reported earnings for the second quarter on Friday that missed analyst estimations. Twitter blamed the revenue miss on ad industry headwinds and “uncertainty” tied to the pending acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy