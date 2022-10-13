Polestar unveils a new $84,000 electric SUV it's hoping will help cement its foothold in the U.S

Auto Car India

Polestar, a Swedish EV manufacturer, revealed a new electric SUV on Wednesday in an effort to increase its sales and market share in the US.

The business refers to the latest vehicle, the Polestar 3, which has five passengers, as a "performance SUV." It will debut with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor setup that can produce up to 517 horsepower and have a range of about 300 miles, according to the EPA.

The car is filled with technology and costs around $84,000. It has an Nvidia computer running cutting-edge driver-assist software created by Polestar's joint owner, Volvo Cars.

The Polestar 3 will only be offered in one form at launch, although less expensive trims are anticipated to follow. The Luminar lidar unit and additional sensors required for autonomous driving are available as an optional "Pilot Pack," which Polestar anticipates making available in the future via an over-the-air upgrade.

It improves on the company's existing model, the Polestar 2 crossover, which starts at about $48,000, in terms of size, performance, technology, and pricing. A hybrid coupe with a small production run, the Polestar 1 is no longer available.

It costs more than Tesla's Model Y, which is expected to be its major rival, and retails for roughly $70,000 in equivalent dual-motor configuration. BMW's all-electric iX SUV, another potential challenger, has a starting price of roughly $85,000.

The Polestar 3 will be produced in China beginning in the next year and in the United States, at a Volvo Cars plant in South Carolina, beginning in the middle of 2024. Deliveries are anticipated to start in 2023's fourth quarter.

In 2022, Polestar plans to ship 50,000 vehicles to consumers all around the world. It stated last week that as of September, it had delivered around 30,400.

Volvo Cars and Chinese automaker Geely, which has owned Volvo Cars since 2010, have partnered to create Polestar. In June, Polestar went public through a combination with a company that specializes in acquisitions. Since then, its stock has dropped by nearly 58%.