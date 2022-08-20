NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming year

New York Post

More than 1,000 migrant children will be enrolled in New York City public schools for the upcoming school year, officials announced on Friday.

The majority of children, some of whom have recently been transported to New York City via buses from Texas, are elementary- and middle-school age.

Districts 2 and 3 — or most of Manhattan — as well as District 10 in the northwest Bronx, District 14 in Williamsburg and Greenpoint, and Districts 24 and 30 in eastern Queens are the school districts anticipating the highest influxes.

Schools Chancellor David Banks stated, "Today, we are all New Yorkers, and it is imperative that we do everything we can to support these families who genuinely need us."

“This is a very fluid situation. There are students who are coming in every single day,” he added.

At the Department of Education's headquarters on Friday, Banks and other city officials unveiled an interagency strategy to transition the families to the city's school system prior to the start of schools on September 8.

“We don’t know what the coming waves will look like,” said Banks. “But what I will say is that I believe that we have a very strong team in place that will meet the challenge.”

The DOE is filling previously announced shelter-based staff positions, which have gained increased significance as a result of the shelters' capacity being exceeded by migrant families.

On Monday, advocates informed The Post that the organization had postponed job openings for the year-round role. Currently, with the exception of the summer, most DOE employees who work in shelters follow 10-month schedules.

“It’s being expedited now,” said Banks. “We were moving on it already, and all of a sudden this issue became front and center.”

Additionally, since the start of the summer, the chancellor has convened two meetings with Dominican Republic leaders in an effort to enlist more multilingual teachers.

Others will be assigned to a migrant centre when it opens, while some staff members are working with shelters to coordinate on-site enrollment assistance and accompanying families to DOE welcome centres.

According to officials, families are given bags and school materials and connected to city-run pediatric health clinics.

“We are literally holding hands, walking people through the process,” Banks said.

According to officials, the city is also requesting assistance and cooperation from neighborhood associations and the federal government.

The city's shelter system, according to mayor Eric Adams, is being overrun by asylum seekers from Central and South America, some of whom Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent on buses to protest the Biden administration's border policy.

Buses have been dropping off migrants in Midtown Manhattan almost every day since that time, and it is unclear how many more families the city can anticipate.

“Make no mistake — as more families arrive, we will be prepared to support their needs, be quickly enrolled in school, so that we are doing everything we can to preserve stability for them as they focus on education,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins.

Enrollment at public schools in the city was just over 919,000 for the 2021-22 school year, including pre-K.