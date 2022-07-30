Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa: Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's Mega Million's jackpot drawing.

A single winner who purchased the ticket in Illinois has won a jaw-dropping $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize — the third largest in U.S. history, lottery officials confirmed Saturday.

Louis Barry, 79, buys $100 worth of Mega Millions lottery, as jackpot tops $1 billion, at Bluebird Liquor on Friday, July 29, 2022Los Angeles Times via Getty Image

Mega Millions officials confirmed to ABC News at least one ticket matching all five of the numbers plus the Mega Ball was sold in Illinois. The Illinois lottery website shows it was sold at the Speedway #4250 in Des Plaines.

Other lucky winners included a second place ticket purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp. on East Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx worth a whopping $1,000,002.

Winners have the option to receive the $1.28 billion over the course of 29 years, or a lump sum of $747.2 million cash prize, which ends up being $457.5 million after taxes.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery's website. "We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The State of Illinois is a winner too. A portion of the millions of dollars in lottery sales go towards public education and special causes.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. ET, according to the lottery's website.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

  1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018
  2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021
  3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012
  4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013
  5. $543 million - California, July 2018

Data Source : abc7chicago

