Fireball sighting over Indiana confirmed by American Meteor Society

Entrepreneur's Journal

It's a bird! It's a plane!

It's actually not, and it's not Superman. It's a fireball.

A fireball passed over Central Indiana as well as several other states around 1:50 a.m. Friday, the American Meteor Society confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6TBA_0gr4TIde00
Heat map and computed trajectory of the July 22nd fireball event over Indiana, USA on Friday July 22, 2022, at 01:52 EDTAmerican Meteor Society

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People all across the WLFI viewing area and beyond were treated to a celestial light show early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, a meteor streaked across the sky. A few viewers were lucky enough to catch the fireball on their home security cameras.

Fireballs are extremely bright meteors that can be seen over a wide area. They usually appear brighter than normal

The American Meteor Society website lists 107 fireball reports all from around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

The American Meteor Society says the brightness of a fireball is generally brighter than magnitude negative-4, which is about the same magnitude of planet Venus, which is seen in the morning or evening skies.

Since the meteor didn't land, scientists have little info on where it came from. However, they can speculate on some the details.

"The main thing that gives us an idea is the wide area that it was seen, plus the fact that it only lasted a few seconds," Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for AMS.

This particular fireball was likely not part of any specific meteor shower, because meteor showers usually peak just before dawn and this was just before 2 a.m., Lunsford said.

Meteors occur when debris crosses into the Earth's atmosphere at high speeds and burns up. A fireball is an especially bright meteor.

Generally, fireballs have about the same brightness as the planet Venus as it can be seen in the morning or evening skies, according to AMS.

Sightings were reported in Alabama, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio, in addition to Indiana.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# meteor# breaking news# meteor shower# astronomy# space

Comments / 20

Published by

We deliver the news you need to know about finance and trending topics through a straight forward and unbiased lens.

N/A
126 followers

More from Entrepreneur's Journal

Brooklyn, NY

Samaritan saves 5-year-old boy drowning in Brooklyn pool after city lifeguards fail to respond

NEW YORK — A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn. The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan and then lifeguards gave him CPR. Anthony Torres, 37, was at the McCarren Park pool with his family on Saturday evening when people started screaming about a boy drowning in the water.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

" So long, San Francisco. " The pandemic has people itching to move. Of course, there is always some percentage of people who are looking to relocate anyway, but a recent report from Redfin shows the share of homebuyers searching for a new place to call home is up substantially since COVID-19 first turned our world upside down.

Read full story
2 comments

Customer finds 100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur at a restaurant in China

Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a paleontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month.

Read full story
9 comments

Twitter underperforms earnings expectations, partially blames on Elon Musk Twitter deal

Twitter reported earnings for the second quarter on Friday that missed analyst estimations. Twitter blamed the revenue miss on ad industry headwinds and “uncertainty” tied to the pending acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy