Pesto Crusted Salmon

Entirely Elizabeth

Dinner is served! This sheet pan Pesto Crusted Salmon is flaky, moist, and super flavorful. The best part? It is done in 45 minutes and requires only 10 ingredients.

It is served with a side of roasted tomatoes and onions. Serve it over a bed of rice for a complete and mouth watering dinner.

Pesto Crusted Salmon with roasted onions and cherry tomatoes. Topped with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.Photo byElizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

Sheet Pan Pesto Crusted Salmon

  • A HEALTHY AND NUTRITIOUS DINNER OPTION– Salmon is a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and it is rich in fatty acids.
  • QUICK TO MAKE– 30 minutes from start to finish is all you will need. This makes it a great option for late night dinners or busy days where you need something quick.
  • FLAVORFUL AND MOIST FISH EVERY SINGLE TIME– Thanks to the pesto crust, it acts as a moisture barrier to the fish.

Pesto Crusted Salmon Ingredients

  • Salmon: 1 pound whole fillets or portioned salmon pieces.
  • Bread Crumbs
  • Pesto
  • Garlic
  • Cherry Tomatoes
  • Onion
  • Oil: Use a high temperature oil like extra virgin olive oil. This is going to prevent the oil from getting too hot and smoking in your oven (it can leave an unpleasant taste to the salmon).
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Lemon Wedges: Serve as a garnish to squeeze over the top!

How To Make Pesto Crusted Salmon In The Ove

  1. Place your salmon fillet skin side down and season it.
  2. Combine your bread crumbs, pesto, and minced garlic. Press it into the salmon.
  3. Place the cherry tomatoes and onion around your salmon.
  4. Bake and serve immediately with fresh lemon wedges.
Pesto Crusted Salmon with roasted onion and tomatoes ready to eat.Photo byElizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

FAQ: When is salmon cooked?

There are 3 main ways to tell if your salmon is fully cooked.

  1. The salmon’s thickest part of the meat should be 125 degrees F.
  2. Press the back of a fork on the thickest part of the meat and it should give way and flake apart.
  3. The color of the salmon will be an opaque white or beige color.

What To Serve With Pesto Crusted Salmon

You will love how many things this dinner goes well with. I recommend serving it with:

  • brown or white rice, even cauliflower rice
  • quinoa
  • roasted mixed veggies
  • potatoes- mashed, fries, roasted
  • a side garden salad or Caesar salad
  • on top of angel hair pasta

Recipe Variations

  • ADD OTHER VEGETABLES- asparagus, brussels sprouts, zucchini, mini potatoes, etc.
  • REPLACE THE BREADCRUMBS- use your favorite crackers, tortilla chips, extra parmesan cheese, nuts like pecans or walnuts.
  • TRY THIS WITH OTHER TYPES OF FISH- cod, tilapia, sea bass, flounder, mahi-mahi, swordfish, the list goes on and on.
  • USE DIFFERENT PESTO SAUCES- sun-dried tomato, kale, or red pepper chili pesto.

