Dinner is served! This sheet pan Pesto Crusted Salmon is flaky, moist, and super flavorful. The best part? It is done in 45 minutes and requires only 10 ingredients.

It is served with a side of roasted tomatoes and onions. Serve it over a bed of rice for a complete and mouth watering dinner.

Follow me for more fun and entertaining recipes ... added daily to Newsbreak!

Pesto Crusted Salmon with roasted onions and cherry tomatoes. Topped with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Photo by Elizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

Grab this sheet pan Pesto Crusted Salmon recipe at EntirelyElizabeth.com. There you will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions.

Sheet Pan Pesto Crusted Salmon

A HEALTHY AND NUTRITIOUS DINNER OPTION – Salmon is a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and it is rich in fatty acids.

– Salmon is a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and it is rich in fatty acids. QUICK TO MAKE – 30 minutes from start to finish is all you will need. This makes it a great option for late night dinners or busy days where you need something quick.

– 30 minutes from start to finish is all you will need. This makes it a great option for late night dinners or busy days where you need something quick. FLAVORFUL AND MOIST FISH EVERY SINGLE TIME– Thanks to the pesto crust, it acts as a moisture barrier to the fish.

Pesto Crusted Salmon Ingredients

Salmon : 1 pound whole fillets or portioned salmon pieces.

: 1 pound whole fillets or portioned salmon pieces. Bread Crumbs

Pesto

Garlic

Cherry Tomatoes

Onion

Oil: Use a high temperature oil like extra virgin olive oil. This is going to prevent the oil from getting too hot and smoking in your oven (it can leave an unpleasant taste to the salmon).

Use a high temperature oil like extra virgin olive oil. This is going to prevent the oil from getting too hot and smoking in your oven (it can leave an unpleasant taste to the salmon). Salt and Pepper

Lemon Wedges: Serve as a garnish to squeeze over the top!

Grab this sheet pan Pesto Crusted Salmon recipe at EntirelyElizabeth.com. There you will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions.

How To Make Pesto Crusted Salmon In The Ove

Place your salmon fillet skin side down and season it. Combine your bread crumbs, pesto, and minced garlic. Press it into the salmon. Place the cherry tomatoes and onion around your salmon. Bake and serve immediately with fresh lemon wedges.

Pesto Crusted Salmon with roasted onion and tomatoes ready to eat. Photo by Elizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

Grab this sheet pan Pesto Crusted Salmon recipe at EntirelyElizabeth.com. There you will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions.

FAQ: When is salmon cooked?

There are 3 main ways to tell if your salmon is fully cooked.

The salmon’s thickest part of the meat should be 125 degrees F. Press the back of a fork on the thickest part of the meat and it should give way and flake apart. The color of the salmon will be an opaque white or beige color.

What To Serve With Pesto Crusted Salmon

You will love how many things this dinner goes well with. I recommend serving it with:

brown or white rice, even cauliflower rice

quinoa

roasted mixed veggies

potatoes- mashed, fries, roasted

a side garden salad or Caesar salad

on top of angel hair pasta

Grab this sheet pan Pesto Crusted Salmon recipe at EntirelyElizabeth.com. There you will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions.

Recipe Variations

ADD OTHER VEGETABLES- asparagus, brussels sprouts, zucchini, mini potatoes, etc.

asparagus, brussels sprouts, zucchini, mini potatoes, etc. REPLACE THE BREADCRUMBS- use your favorite crackers, tortilla chips, extra parmesan cheese, nuts like pecans or walnuts.

use your favorite crackers, tortilla chips, extra parmesan cheese, nuts like pecans or walnuts. TRY THIS WITH OTHER TYPES OF FISH- cod, tilapia, sea bass, flounder, mahi-mahi, swordfish, the list goes on and on.

cod, tilapia, sea bass, flounder, mahi-mahi, swordfish, the list goes on and on. USE DIFFERENT PESTO SAUCES- sun-dried tomato, kale, or red pepper chili pesto.

Other Easy Dinner Recipes You Might Enjoy

Like What You See?

Follow me for more fun and entertaining recipes ... added daily to Newsbreak!

Head on over to EntirelyElizabeth.com for even more delicious recipes. New appetizers, desserts, and non-alcoholic drink recipes are released EVERY WEEK.

To keep up on all the happenings, SUBSCRIBE to my bi-weekly newsletter for fun NEW CONTENT and CONVERSATION delivered to your inbox.

Join the party and get to know me better on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube!