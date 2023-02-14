Thick, chewy, soft, and fudgy Raspberry and White Chocolate Blondies. These blondies are packed with white chocolatey and fresh raspberry flavor nobody can resist.

The PERFECT quick and easy treat made for last minute Valentine's Day plans.

If you are craving more raspberry you have got to try my White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake, Raspberry Cupcakes, and Raspberry Buttercream Frosting!

Slices of Raspberry White Chocolate Blondies covered in a white chocolate drizzle. Photo by Elizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

Why You’ll Love This Blondies Recipe:

PACKED WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE- The secret is the melted butter and white chocolate base. It gives them the absolute best gooey and fudgy consistency!

FRESH NEVER FROZEN RASPBERRIES

8 SIMPLE INGREDIENTS- I bet 7 of them are in your pantry now.

NO COMPLICATED KITCHEN EQUIPMENT NEEDED

ADDICTING TEXTURE AND FLAVOR

NO BROWN SUGAR (ONLY WHITE SUGAR) Why? They give them a thin crunchy crust, they are chewier, and they make a crinkly top every time.

Ingredients In Raspberry White Chocolate Blondies

The great thing about this recipe is the simplicity.

Unsalted Butter: Feel free to use your favorite type of butter (I have used both dairy free and plant butter in this recipe).

White Chocolate Chips: A bar of white chocolate chopped up or white chocolate chunks will work just the same.

Granular Sugar

Eggs: Bring them to room temperature before using.

Vanilla

Salt

Flour: I use all-purpose, unbleached flour but Gluten Free 1:1 works just as well.

I use all-purpose, unbleached flour but Gluten Free 1:1 works just as well. Fresh Raspberries: When buying fresh raspberries for these blondies, look for ones that are a lighter red color and firmer in appearance. They tend to not break apart and seep into the batter because they are less ripe, but still delish!

How to Make Raspberry White Chocolate Blondies

There are 7 basic steps, the recipe card below will have all the details. Feel free to whip these up by hand, using a hand mixer, or a stand mixer (I prefer to make them by hand).

Prep your baking pan. Tear off a large sheet of unbleached parchment paper and press it into your 8×8 pan. Melt unsalted butter and white chocolate. Allow it to come to room temperature before mixing up the blondies. Whisk together wet ingredients. Butter/white chocolate mixture and granular sugar, then the eggs and vanilla until fully incorporated and pale in color. Fold in dry ingredients. Fold in the salt and flour just until the batter starts to come together. Add the raspberries. Fold carefully until incorporated. Bake until the top and edges should be caramelized and brown. Cool and cut!

Optional: Melt some white chocolate in the microwave and drizzle it over your room temperature blondies like I did!

Raspberry White Chocolate Blondies drizzled in white chocolate. Photo by Elizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

A Few Fun Variations

Add nuts- a half cup of chopped pistachios, almonds, or even macadamia nuts.

Frost them with Raspberry Buttercream instead of the white chocolate drizzle.

instead of the white chocolate drizzle. Sprinkle on some sprinkles- Use multicolored for birthday parties, red and green for the holidays, or add blue to make red, white, and blue for patriotic blondies.

Use multicolored for birthday parties, red and green for the holidays, or add blue to make red, white, and blue for patriotic blondies. Get coconutty! Add a half cup of unsweetened coconut flakes to the batter or to top the blondies for a tropical twist.

Add a half cup of unsweetened coconut flakes to the batter or to top the blondies for a tropical twist. Love lemon? Try adding a half tablespoon of lemon zest and a tablespoon of lemon juice to make these lemony.

