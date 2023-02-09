Fried Dill Pickle Dip

Entirely Elizabeth

This creamy and delicious Fried Dill Pickle Dip tastes exactly like a fried dill pickle dipped in ranch! Best part, it takes only 10 minutes to whip up.

For other versions of this dip, check out my Olive Dip and Green Onion Dip!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHgES_0kiEirL200
Fried Dill Pickle Dip on a butter cracker.Photo byElizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

Grab this Fried Dill Pickle Dip recipe at EntirelyElizabeth.com. There you will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions.

This is the perfect crowd pleasing appetizer. Serve it for Superbowl Sunday and I GUARANTEE it will be the first thing gone. It has so many addicting textures and flavors- creamy ranch, crunchy salty pickles, and toasted bread crumbs. So, if you and your team like fried pickles then you have to make this.

Ingredients For Fried Dill Pickle Dip

  • Toasted Bread Crumbs: This mimics the fried coating on a fried dill pickle. We are making our own using plain bread crumbs, a little butter, and a hot skillet.
  • Whipped Cream Cheese and Sour Cream: The base to any creamy and light dip. I like to buy whipped cream cheese because it means less whipping when you are making the dip. You can also use regular cream cheese of course.
  • Dill pickles and juice: Choose your favorite dill pickles, the crunchier the better!
  • Ranch seasoning: It is iconic to dip fried dill pickles in ranch, so it seemed natural to add this in to the dip! This recipe uses 2 tablespoons which is one, 2 ounce, packet of Ranch seasoning mix.
  • A few more seasonings: Garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

How to Make Fried Dill Pickle Dip at Home

Toast. In a small skillet, melt the butter, add the breadcrumbs, stir continually until toasted. Remove from pan and set aside.

Mix. In a medium sized bowl combined the cream cheese, sour cream, dill pickle juice, Ranch seasoning, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and dill pickles.

Spread and top. Evenly spread the dip into a serving dish (this is completely optional, you can also keep it in the bowl you mixed the dip in). Sprinkle toasted bread crumbs and more chopped pickles over the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvVYo_0kiEirL200
Fried Dill Pickle Dip in a serving dish ready to eat.Photo byElizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

Dippers To Serve With This Dip

  • crackers
  • pretzels
  • veggies: celery, carrots, cucumbers, etc.
  • pita chips
  • potato chips
  • toasted baguette slices

2 Big Tips for the BEST Fried Pickle Dip

  1. Use high quality ingredients. Because there are minimal ingredients in this dip it makes all the difference, especially the pickles.
  2. The cream cheese and sour cream need to be at room temperature. This is a MUST for your dip to be well combined and creamy. If it is even a little but too cold you will have lumpy dip (YUCK)!

