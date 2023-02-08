Lemon Orzo Salad Recipe

This quick Lemon Orzo Salad is loaded with crunchy vegetables, fresh herbs, creamy feta cheese, and a homemade lemony dressing.

You will love how easy, nourishing, and flavorful this recipe is. It is the perfect side dish to almost any dinner OR meal prep it for even tastier lunches!

Lemon Orzo Salad in a large bowl. Photo by Elizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

What is Orzo Pasta?

Orzo is a cute, tiny rice shaped pasta. It is perfect in cold salads, casseroles, hot soups, pastas, etc. It can also be boiled or cooked in a pan like risotto. This can be substituted for similar pastas like elbow macaroni, ditali, or other small shapes.

Ingredients You Will Need:

Orzo Pasta

Vegetables

Scallions: only the green tops



Cucumber: sliced



Cherry Tomatoes: halved



Red Onion: diced small

Herbs

Dill



Parsley



Mint

Feta Cheese Crumbles

Homemade Dressing

Lemons; zested and juiced



Olive Oil



Salt and Pepper

How to Make Lemon Orzo Salad

Cook the orzo pasta as indicated on the box and rinse with cold water. Rinsing keeps the pasta salad from becoming gummy and sticky. Dice the vegetables, chop the herbs, and crumble the feta cheese. Mix up the homemade dressing. Lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, salt, and pepper Add everything to a large bowl and mix well.

Plate of Lemon Orzo Salad. Photo by Elizabeth Swoish | Elizabeth Ann Media, LLC

ALWAYS Chill Pasta Salad!

Get the most flavor out of this salad by refrigerating it for at least an hour prior to eating or serving. The chill time allows the flavors to meld together and amplify.

Make this Lemon Orzo Pasta Your Own

Substitute ingredients to suit your taste preferences- use other herbs, cheeses, and vegetables.

Add a protein to transform this from an easy side to your entire dinner. I like to add grilled shrimp or shredded chicken!

Don’t be afraid of adding “too many” veggies, there can NEVER be enough in this salad. And definitely do not forget the lemon zest, it is a sad salad without it.

