These Oven Baked Chicken Wings are perfect for Superbowl Sunday. They are easy to make and crispy every time. Eat them as is or coated in your favorite sauce.
Toss them in a simple mixture of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, then baked until crispy golden brown perfection. It is as easy as that!
Grab this Oven Baked Chicken Wings recipe at EntirelyElizabeth.com. There you will find the complete printable recipe with ingredient amounts, tips, adjustable servings, and frequently asked questions.
Superbowl Sunday is less than a week away and what better way to celebrate than with chicken wings! They are meaty, crispy, and an iconic football game day appetizer. You will love this base recipe for Oven Baked Chicken Wings.
Why You'll LOVE This Recipe
- They are the healthier option to deep-fried wings. And there is no messy fry oil required.
- Versatile- You can dip them, sauce them, or eat them plain. The possibilities are truly endless!
- Quick to make. These chicken wings take about 30 minutes to make from start to finish.
- A perfect crowd pleasing addition to your game day appetizers.
4 Simple Ingredients:
- Chicken Wings (party wings with the wing and drum separated)
- All- Purpose Flour (gluten free works too)
- Baking Powder
- Salt and Black Pepper
How to Make Oven Baked Chicken Wings
- Prep the wings by patting them dry with a paper towel.
- Toss in flour, baking powder, salt and black pepper. Arrange on a rack lined baking sheet.
- Bake until crispy and cooked through. Serve immediately.
How Do I Know When Wings Are Fully Baked?
A big question I get is how do I know when they are done cooking. Good question!
Chicken Wings are fully cooked once they have reached an internal temperature of 165°F. They should also be a golden brown color and crispy on the outside.
I like to slice into the meat of one just to make sure the juices and clear and the meat is a white/ light brown color OR I use a meat thermometer for even more accuracy.
Make This Recipe Your Own
There are so many ways you can jazz up these crispy chicken wings. Here are a few suggestions
- Change up the spices: If you want more than boring ole salt and pepper you can add paprika, garlic powder, or other spices to the seasoning mixture before you bake the wings.
- Dip them in: Sriracha Aioli, ranch, Chipotle Southwest Sauce, blue cheese, Hot Honey Sauce, honey mustard, or your favorite dipping sauce.
- Coat them in: Apple Butter BBQ Sauce, buffalo sauce, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, garlic parmesan sauce, or other barbecue sauces.
