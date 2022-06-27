MCU fans debate on how Earth – 838 killed their Thanos in Doctor Strange 2

Following the release of the new Marvel Studio movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there have been series of reaction by fans.

According to Entertainmentbuzzup, over the last few months, Marvel fans have been dissecting the story and logic flaws.

The arrival of the sorcery-themed sequel on Disney Plus this week has only allowed fans to delve deeper into those plot holes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness entertaimentbuzzup

And a discussion about whether these shortfalls can be easily amended has arisen. Twitter user @HailEternal started a viral thread by praising a specific shot from Doctor Strange 2 — the flashback to how the Illuminati defeated Thanos of Earth-838.

However, one commenter argued that this scene negatively affects Avengers: Infinity War by proving that Strange was lying when he said there was only one possible future out of 14 million in which Thanos could be defeated.

Most people, however, disagree. Fans flocked to this hot take, almost as much as they did to the tweet labeling Sam Raimi a bad director, to educate the OP on their error.

Many people have pointed out that Strange's Infinity War storyline still holds up because he only saw the potential futures of his reality, not every reality.

Needless to say, Strange never imagined a future in which something like this occurred because the Illuminati do not exist on his world.

Strange could, however, have seen across the multiverse if he had the Darkhold at the time. Having the evil grimoire in his back pocket would have undoubtedly altered the course of Endgame.

Fans however, are more interested in how the illuminati of Earth – 838 killed their Thanos. This has left more than a thousand assumptions by fans on the possible ways they could have killed their Thanos.

Strange only viewed the future of Earth – 616 which is about 14 million times different from Earth – 838. This means, there is no way the strange of our reality could have seen how the book of Vashanti can kill Thanos of his reality.

Like it was stated above, strange never got hold of the Darkhold in Earth – 616. This clearly denotes that he can’t Dream-walk into another universe.

A movie of how Earth – 838 killed their Thanos would be nice, no doubt fans are hungry for it.