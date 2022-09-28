Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a fresh blow — ‘demotion’

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there was a ‘demotion’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and these are not rumors, this is a fact recorded on the official website of the Royal Family. This was reported by the publication Express.co.uk.

In the ‘Members of The Royal Family’ section, all the King’s closest relatives are listed in order of importance. And Meghan and Harry were now in the penultimate place in it. Below them is only Prince Andrew, who was suspended from performing the duties of a member of the royal family due to a loud scandal.

Meghan and Harry are now even lower on the list than Elizabeth’s cousin, Princess Alexandra, who is listed as 56th in line for the throne, with Prince Harry fifth!

Harry and Meghan have not yet reacted to this news, which, no doubt, will be a cruel blow for them. After all, even after leaving Britain and severing almost all ties with Harry’s relatives, they still continue to position themselves as important members of the Royal Family.

Meghan and Harry have visited the prince’s homeland only a few times over the past 2.5 years. And the last time they were here – at Elizabeth’s funeral, the Prince and Duchess were seated during the funeral service in the second row, behind almost all the main members of the royal family, including the queen’s cousins — the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

As for Meghan and Harry’s children, their status remains the same for now. They are listed on the official website as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor”.

And although fans of Meghan and Harry are outraged by the current situation, most Britons are sure that the Prince and the Duchess deserved it. After all, at the beginning of 2020, they officially announced their withdrawal from the royal family. And since then, they have also constantly done everything to spoil relations with the queen’s relatives by making public accusations against them.

Source: vnknews.com