Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have changed their surname

The death of Elizabeth II entailed many drastic changes in the life of the British royal family. Moreover, it affected even the smallest of them — the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The fact is that Charlotte, George, and Louis have now changed their surname.

As the publication reports Express.co.uk, at the Queen’s funeral, Prince George and Princess Charlotte first appeared under new surnames — Wales. This change is due to the change in the status of their parents, who are now called the Prince and Princess of Wales. After all, William became the immediate heir to the throne, the first in line to the throne. The new title passed to William and Kate from Charles and his wife Camilla, who became, respectively, King and Queen Consort. The youngest son of the newly—made Prince and Princess of Wales, Louis, by the decision of his parents, did not attend the funeral. However, the surname change affected, of course, him as well.

Recall that before the children of Kate and her husband were listed in the school register under the name Cambridge, derived from the former title of their parents – “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As for 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, this year there was another major change in their lives. In connection with the relocation of their family to Windsor from London, from this September they began to attend another educational institution — Lambrook School. Before that, as you know, Kate and William’s children studied at Thomas’s Battersea School, located near Kensington Palace. And this year, four-year-old Louis joined his older sister and brother. Before that, the young prince went to kindergarten, but now he has started studying in the preparatory class of the same school where his older brother and sister are now studying.

