The audience of the series ‘The Crown’ grew by 800% after the death of the Queen

In the period from September 9 to September 11, the number of people who watched the Netflix series “The Crown” increased by 800%. A sharp increase in views was observed in the UK. At the same time, the audience in the USA has more than quadrupled, and in France — three times.

A sharp increase in the audience of “The Crown” was told in Variety. Filming of the sixth season of the successful TV series “The Crown” will be temporarily suspended after the death of Elizabeth II. The creator of the show, Peter Morgan, said that the freezing of filming would be a sign of respect for the queen. She died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after 70 years of rule.

At the moment, it is unknown how long the pause in the filming of “The Crown” will last. Peter Morgan called the series a “love letter” that he addressed to Elizabeth II. The premiere of “The Crown” took place in 2016, on November 1, Netflix will show all 10 episodes of the fifth season of the project.

The premiere of the fifth season of “The Crown” on Netflix will take place in November this year. The plot of the sequel will tell about the last years of Princess Diana’s life. Princess Diana in the new series will be played by actress Elizabeth Debicki, known for her participation in the films “Argument” and “Agents of A.N.K.L.E.”.

Elizabeth II will be played by Imelda Staunton, known for playing the cruel Dolores Umbridge in two Harry Potter films. Previously, the role of the Queen of Great Britain was played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Prince Philip will be embodied on the screen by actor Jonathan Pryce from “Game of Thrones”, “Taboo” and “The Two Popes”.

Actor Khalid Abdullah will play Dodi Al-Fayed, Princess Diana’s lover. Previously, he appeared in the films “Assassin’s Creed”, and “Running Against the Wind”. Khalid Abdullah will play the role of producer and son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, with whom Princess Diana met in the summer of 1997 after her divorce from Prince Charles. The lovers died in a car accident on August 31, 1997, in Paris.

Source: vnknews.com