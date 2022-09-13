The media recalled the ‘cyber romance’ of Britney Spears and Prince William, which they had in their youth

The media recalled the “cyber romance” of pop star Britney Spears with the young Prince William – the details are told by the Daily Mail. This was discussed again after the death of Queen Elizabeth II when Prince William became Prince of Wales and heir to the throne.

Rumors about their relationship appeared back in 2000 when the Australian magazine NW reported on their correspondence. However, Buckingham Palace has always denied rumors about the Prince’s relationship with the pop singer.

Britney Spears told about the correspondence with the heir to the throne of Great Britain in an interview with TV presenter Frank Skinner back in 2002. The singer, who at that time was at the peak of popularity, revealed that she communicated with Prince William by email. And during a tour of the UK, she even invited the prince on a date.

We talked a little by email, and then we were supposed to meet somewhere and get to know each other in person, but that didn’t happen,

– Britney Spears said.

Britney Spears, who was dating Justin Timberlake at the time, added that she had no idea why the Prince changed his mind about dating her. At the same time, The Sun reported that on the day they had an appointment, Prince William went hunting.

Last year, royal biographer Christopher Andersen shared even more details about Britney Spears and Prince William’s online relationship.

William and Spears tried dating when they were young. There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they actually managed to meet at that time,

– he wrote in his book “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.”

In 2002, Britney Spears broke up with Justin Timberlake, and later married Jason Alexander, whom she divorced a year later. In 2004, Britney Spears married Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons. They divorced in 2007. Prince William, in turn, 2003 began dating Kate Middleton, whom he married in 2011.

