The End of Kiss: Legendary Rock Band Announce Last Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzA2L_0l5ESalo00
Photo byEmma McIntyre/Getty Images

Time to kiss the legends goodbye. It has been announced that the iconic rock band KISS will be retiring, and dates of their last shows have been revealed. Rumors were in the air for a while, and fans speculated this “too bad to be true” news was fake.

But this time we’ll believe Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons when they announced Wednesday on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that the band’s last-ever concerts will take place Dec. 1-2 at Madison Square Garden.

“We’re finishing up where we started,” Stanley told Stern, flanked by his bandmates in full makeup. “When you come to see the show, it’s awesome … it’s clearly a kick ass rock ‘n’ roll show. It’s everything Kiss – just amped up and ramped up. We’re giving it everything we have.”

Simmons added that he was sure he would “cry like a 9-year-old girl whose foot is being stepped on” during Kiss’ last moments on stage.

The closing location makes sense for the venerable rockers, who burst out of New York City 50 years ago.

Tickets for the final dates of The End of the Road Tour will be available at 10 a.m. March 6 for a Kiss Army presale at kissonline.com/tour. The general sale begins at 10 a.m. March 10 at livenation.com.

And, with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, an inventory of guitar-crunching hits (“Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Lick It Up” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” among their mindlessly fun fist-pumpers) and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Kiss legacy will live on beyond their final bows.

