Jena Malone of 'Hunger Games' Series Sexually Assaulted by Someone on Set

Jena Malone has revealed she was sexually assaulted by someone she worked with filming The Hunger Games. In an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram, the 38-year-old actress opened up about healing through restorative justice in an effort to "make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

Malone played Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself in a field in the countryside of France after the final film wrapped. Malone explained she had just said "goodbye to everyone on set" and asked her driver to pull over "so I could cry and capture this moment."

"Even though this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going through a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play," she captioned the picture. "A swirling mix of emotions I'm only now just learning to sort through. I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life [I] guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I've worked very hard to heal and learn through restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

