Don Xhoni Announces an "Industry Shutdown" - What it Means and What we Should Expect from the Artist

Photo by Instagram @don_xhoni

Fans sparked interest at Don Xhoni's social media post today, while he announced an "industry shutdown" on his story on IG. What did he mean by this? Will he pull a Kim K shocker and break the internet? Or is he predicting another history-making hit similar to his summer single "Katile" once more? We will find out on March 1st. Music business is competitive, but according to Don Xhoni, there is no completion, especially when a music industry shutdown is thrown into the picture.

Photo by Instagram @don_xhoni story

Following his EP, apparently he has a new single coming out titled, "Rruga", which translates to "road" in English. These incoming days seem to bring more and more mysterious quotes from him. Whatever the case, be prepared for an "industry shutdown" says Boki, aka, Don Xhoni.

Photo by AVD Digital YouTube

Wiki Source:

Don Xhoni was born as Xhonatan Isufi on 8 April 2000 into an Albanian family in the village of Çikatovë e Re near Drenas, Kosovo.[1][2] After rosing to prominence, Isufi was featured on Albanian singer Enca's "Break Down" in July 2020.[3] The song attained commercial success in Albania, reaching number 11 on the country's Top 100 chart.[4] He further gained international recognition in late 2020, after his single, "Make a pose (Freestyle)", turned viral on the social media platform TikTok.[5][6][7] Isufi's chart success ensued into October 2021 with the single, "Trust me", which peaked at number 13 in Albania and number 72 in Switzerland.[8] By November 2021, his collaboration with Swiss-Albanian rapper Loredana on his follow-up "Gjuj për to" had reached the top five in Albania and number 32 in Swiss Singles Top 100 chart.[9][10] A month later, he was featured on Kosovo-Albanian singer Butrint Imeri's successful single "Corazon" in December 2021.