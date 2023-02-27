Cardi B Performs During her Community Service for NYPD Police Academy

Cardi B is completing her court-mandated community service and looking like she's having a good time doing it.

Photo by Allure Magazine

On Friday (Feb. 24), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper revealed to her fans on social media that she was on her way to fulfill her 15 community service hours. Posting a mirror selfie on Twitter before heading out, she captioned the pic, "My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime 'I only have myself to blame.'"

Watch the video here, thanks to Twitter.

According to TMZ, Bardi later showed up at the New York City Police Department police academy in Queens, N.Y. for a mentoring event for kids called the Girls Talk Program. A 17-second clip of the "W.A.P." rapper's appearance shows her performing her verse to GloRilla's hit single "Tomorrow 2" while those in attendance hype her up.

On Saturday (Feb. 25), Cardi B commented on her experience.

"Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me," the "Money" rapper tweeted. "Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever."

This "performance" is exactly something we would expect for the energy-driven female rapper. At the same time, we are sure the academy enjoyed their free front row concert from one of the world's greatest female rappers of all time. (Yes, history making). Life is all about making the best of the situation, and the artist did just that.