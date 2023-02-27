StreetLordJuan to Launch Podcast After Coming Home to Detroit

Photo by Street Lord Radio Facebook

After nearly a decade of incarceration, Street Lord Juan of Detroit, MI, has major plans. One of the surprises he has in the works is Street Lord Radio, a podcast scheduled to interview rising and mainstream talent. The freedom was celebrated by many, as Juan was wrongfully convicted in the 2010's. He remains a pillar in the hip hop/rap evolution in the city, even influencing nearby states, and the east coast. Some of today's most impactful stars, such as Big Sean, gave Juan his flowers. Watch here.

With this podcast on the way, it is safe to say that he aims to give back to the community and provide a stage for them to tell their story, show off their talent, and introduce themselves to an audience that Juan has gained the respect from throughout the years. While sources say Juan will make an appearance himself, the host is not confirmed. However, we are aware that major guests are scheduled to call Street Lord Radio studio home.

"Street Lordz", a rap group in the late 90's, are credited to be the root of underground rap in Detroit. The legendary late Blade Icewood was an original member of Street Lordz. Now, the rap group has transformed their empire into several avenues in entertainment, which involve films, premiers, and more. Street Lord Radio is expected to be a sought out show, as current underground rap arts and fans welcomed Juan home. Eager for the surprising move, fans find the harmony of The Street Lordz refreshing.