The reply of Queen Elizabeth II when Harry asked if he could marry Meghan left him speechless

Entertainment | Celebrity News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC24z_0kMnjNGE00
Photo byBob Jones

Prince Harry’s scandalous memoir ‘Spare’ contains a number of candid stories about members of his Royal Family. Starting with the fact that the Duke of Sussex denied rumors that his real father was not King Charles III, but James Hewitt, and ending with a fight with Prince William over Meghan. Although the late Queen Elizabeth II does not appear too often in the grandson’s book, there are also several references to her, including the moment when Harry had to ask his grandmother for permission to marry, The Mirror reports.

When the Duke of Sussex told trusted advisers about his plans to propose to Meghan Markle, he was quickly informed of a number of Royal Family rules he had to follow. First on the long list was getting permission from the Queen.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, any member of the Royal Family descended from King George II must ask the monarch’s permission to marry, MyLondon reports. In his memoirs, Prince Harry expressed dissatisfaction with this rule, claiming that it “made no sense” because he was already an adult man.

Choosing the most appropriate moment, during a shooting trip in Sandringham in 2017, the Prince managed to be alone with his grandmother. He confessed to her how much he loved Meghan and that he wanted to marry her.

In his memoirs, Harry admits that was nervous when asking the cherished question to Her Majesty, realizing that the refusal of the head of the family would cause chaos in his relationship with Meghan.

The Queen’s brief reply was no less eloquent in tone and left Harry speechless for a while.

He recalls his exact words in the “Spare”: he told the Queen how much he loves Meghan and that he wants to marry her. “I was told that I have to ask your permission before I can make an offer,” the Prince added. To which the Queen replied: “You have to?”. After a pause, Elizabeth II said, “Well, then I suppose I have to say yes.”

Elizabeth’s grandson admits in his biography that he was completely shocked by her response.

He’s writing: “I didn’t understand.
Was she being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic? Was she indulging in a bit of wordplay?
I’d never known Granny to do any wordplay and this would be a surprisingly bizarre moment (not to mention widely inconvenient) for her to start, but maybe she just saw a chance to beat my unfortunate use of the word “should” and couldn’t resist.”

The Duke of Sussex claims that he continued to stand still and admitted he felt like a ‘muppet’ once he realized what Her Majesty meant. Afterward, Harry thanked their grandmother, saying it was “incredible.”

As soon as he got the okay from the Queen, preparations began to propose to Meghan Markle. The details of this special moment were detailed in recent Netflix series.

Source: vnknews.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elizabeth II# Prince Harry# Royal Family News# UK News

Comments / 383

Published by

Entertainment News — Latest Celebrity & Showbiz News. Movies & TV, Royal Family News, and More.

N/A
11K followers

More from Entertainment | Celebrity News

Ivana Trump bequeathed $1M to a nanny, kids will share $33M

The former nanny of Ivana Trump’s children, Susanna Dorothy Curry, inherited an apartment in Miami Beach from Donald Trump’s first wife, which is estimated at $1 million. This is reported by the Insider edition, which published information from the will of Ivana Trump.

Read full story
20 comments

‘Terrible miscarriage of justice’: Alec Baldwin reacted to the charge of manslaughter

64-year-old Alec Baldwin found out the news that shocked him: despite the fact that the actor had been trying to prove for almost a year and a half that he was innocent of the death of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, he will be formally charged with involuntary manslaughter. This was reported by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. This information appeared in a number of publications, including the Daily Mail.

Read full story
16 comments

Donald Trump plans to return to Facebook and Twitter before the new presidential elections

The headquarters of Donald Trump, who announced his participation in the 2024 election campaign, is preparing to unblock his Facebook and Twitter accounts in order to increase the chances of the Republican being re-elected President of the United States. This is reported by NBC News.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his children

59-year-old Brad Pitt has put the historic elite Los Angeles mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood up for sale for $40 million, where he lived with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children. This is reported by People.

Read full story
8 comments

Prince Harry explained why he did not tell the whole ‘truth’ about his brother and father

Prince Harry definitely did not have enough of this torrent of accusations that he brought down on the heads of his Royal Family members in his memoirs published last week. After the book appeared on the shelves of bookstores, he began giving interviews — one after another. And in them, he not only does not try to soften the statements that he has already made in his memoirs but, on the contrary, continues to attack his family. That’s exactly what he did during an interview he gave to The Telegraph.

Read full story
4 comments

Prince Harry has spoken out about rumors that James Hewitt is his father

Prince Harry has denied in his memoirs rumors that his real father was not the future King Charles III, but Princess Diana’s lover, Major James Hewitt. This is reported by The Independent.

Read full story
289 comments

Princess Diana did something that other members of the Royal Family did not dare to do

During her lifetime, Princess Diana was called the “Queen of human hearts”, and her personal life, as well as the cause of the accident, is still being discussed. But Lady Diana used her popularity for the sake of something else – she struggled with social problems, debunked myths, and taught empathy and respect for different people.

Read full story
1 comments

Not a word of truth: a friend of the Princess of Wales denied Meghan Markle's words

Although in the first three episodes of his documentary series Meghan Markle and Harry have poured a torrent of accusations against members of the Royal Family, none of the relatives of the late Queen has yet reacted to the allegations of the Prince and the Duchess. And Kate Middleton and her husband William not only do not want to respond to all the attacks of the younger brother of the heir to the throne and his wife: they chose to ignore the series altogether.

Read full story
139 comments

Prince Harry’s popularity in Britain has fallen to a minimum

After the release of a documentary series about the life of a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children, the popularity of the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II fell to a minimum. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph newspaper with reference to a survey by YouGov.

Read full story
48 comments

Angelina Jolie goes on dates and forces men to sign non-disclosure agreements

Actress Angelina Jolie resumed her dating trips 6 years after breaking up with actor Brad Pitt. This is reported by Radar Online with reference to a source close to the star. The insider said that the actress, as a rule, chooses daytime for romantic meetings and communicates only with those men with whom she is familiar through mutual friends.

Read full story
243 comments

Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident

Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.

Read full story
330 comments

Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt

Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.

Read full story
297 comments

‘I’m not a bank’: why King Charles stopped returning Prince Harry’s calls

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States, their communication with members of the Royal Family almost came to naught. The couple’s relationship with Prince Charles has deteriorated especially noticeably.

Read full story
2 comments

Kate Middleton is required to bring one outfit with her on all royal trips

Kate Middleton and Prince William.Photo byBob Jones. Kate Middleton, long recognized in Britain as a “style icon”, almost always pleases her fans with how she looks when appearing in public. At the same time, thrifty Kate, once “walking” another dress, does not throw it away. And in many of her former outfits, Kate is seen again sooner or later. This, by the way, is quite in the spirit of the times, that is, a trend that requires everyone, including stars, to save resources and materials. But Kate would never part with one outfit on trips, even if she wanted to…

Read full story
81 comments

Not just age. A new probable cause of death of Queen Elizabeth II has been named

The official cause of death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II in early September 2022 indicated “old age.” A book about Her Majesty Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth is due to be published one of these days. The author spoke about the possible cause of the Queen’s death.

Read full story
248 comments

The Britons are perplexed: what were Meghan Markle and Harry awarded for?

The news that spread the other day concerning Meghan Markle and her husband Harry, amazed the British. The fact is that, as it became known, the Prince and the Duchess were awarded an honorary award. They received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert Kennedy Foundation for their contribution to the fight to protect human rights. In particular, Meghan and Harry were awarded for “opposing racism.”

Read full story
2 comments

Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.

Read full story
296 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a fresh blow — ‘demotion’

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there was a ‘demotion’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and these are not rumors, this is a fact recorded on the official website of the Royal Family. This was reported by the publication Express.co.uk.

Read full story
44 comments

Johnny Depp has an affair with a married woman

Since Johnny Depp divorced 2016 his only legal wife Amber Heard to date, his personal life has not been too active. He simply had no time for novels, because all this time he was fighting in the courts to restore his reputation, which, as he claimed, was ruined by Amber, who accused him of systematic beatings.

Read full story
71 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy