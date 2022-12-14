Prince Harry’s popularity in Britain has fallen to a minimum

Prince Harry. Photo by Jack Miller

After the release of a documentary series about the life of a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children, the popularity of the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II fell to a minimum. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph newspaper with reference to a survey by YouGov.

The survey showed that 59% of respondents have a negative attitude toward Prince Harry and only 33% of respondents have a positive attitude toward him. Compared to last month, the Prince’s approval rating dropped by 13 percentage points.

His wife Meghan has also lost popularity. Only 25% of respondents are positive about it, and 64% are negative.

Charles III’s younger brother Prince Andrew, who was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl this year, has become the least popular member of the British Royal Family.

According to the study, the most popular in Britain are Harry’s older brother Prince William of Wales, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales. 77% and 72% of respondents have a positive attitude to them, respectively, and only 15% have a negative attitude toward them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales. Photo by Jack Miller

The study was conducted last week, and 1,677 Britons took part in it.

The deterioration of the British attitude towards Prince Harry and his wife is associated with the premiere of the first part of the series about their lives on the Netflix service. As The Daily Telegraph wrote, the comparison of the Commonwealth of Nations with the “British Empire 2.0”, which sounded in the series, became offensive to everyone in the Commonwealth countries and to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier, American radio and television personality Howard Stern called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whiners and said it was hard for him to watch a documentary about their lives.