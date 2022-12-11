Angelina Jolie goes on dates and forces men to sign non-disclosure agreements

Photo by Bob Jones

Actress Angelina Jolie resumed her dating trips 6 years after breaking up with actor Brad Pitt. This is reported by Radar Online with reference to a source close to the star. The insider said that the actress, as a rule, chooses daytime for romantic meetings and communicates only with those men with whom she is familiar through mutual friends.

“She will never sign up for dating apps and will not take risks with someone who does not have a seal of approval from those she trusts,” he noted.

It is noted that Angelina Jolie forces men to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“She’s very alpha in all of this. She forces guys to sign an NDA, books hotel rooms, moreover, she never does it in her own name, sets the time herself, and in no case spends the night with them,” the source added.

In 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, whom she married two years earlier. In 2019, the marriage of the actors was officially terminated. The former spouses have three biological children (16-year-old Shiloh, 14-year-old Knox, and Vivienne) and the same number of foster children (21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, and 17-year-old Zahara).

At the moment, there are ongoing lawsuits between the ex-spouses over Angelina’s sale of half of Chateau Miraval castle and the surrounding vineyards with a winery.

In his statement, Pitt noted that Jolie was not engaged in either the castle or the vineyards, while he invested “a fortune” in the property, and he called the sale of his ex-wife’s share to an outsider a gross violation of his and Angelina’s early agreements.

And more recently, the actress “generously” offered, in case her deal with the Stoli Group company, to which she sold her half of the property, would not be recognized as legitimate: to buy out this share to Pitt himself or his business partners. Of course, at the same time, she clarified that this should be done on her terms and that she really wants all this to be completed as soon as possible.

