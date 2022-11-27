Not just age. A new probable cause of death of Queen Elizabeth II has been named

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Bob Jones

The official cause of death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II in early September 2022 indicated “old age.” A book about Her Majesty Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth is due to be published one of these days. The author spoke about the possible cause of the Queen’s death.

“I heard that the queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer. This explains her fatigue, weight loss, and those “mobility problems” that we were often told about during the last year of her life,” Brandreth said.



“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma often affects elderly people,” the author added.

The New York Post and Daily Mail write about this.

The author also focused on the Queen’s meeting with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Elizabeth II and former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo by Bob Jones

“Was there a bruise on the back of the Queen’s palm, which we saw in her photos with Liz Truss, a trace of an intravenous cannula?



And does this mean that the Queen was given steroids to help her get through the last day of service? Or was it just a random bruise related to age? All I know is that the cause of death on her death certificate is simply ‘old age’ – just like the Duke of Edinburgh’s last year,” Brandreth concluded.

The new King was the eldest son of Elizabeth II — Charles III. “The death of my beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is the saddest historical moment for me and our whole family. During this period of mourning and change, we will be comforted and supported by the confidence that Her Majesty enjoyed the respect and deep affection,” the monarch said in the first official statement after the Queen’s death.

