The Britons are perplexed: what were Meghan Markle and Harry awarded for?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo by Bob Jones

The news that spread the other day concerning Meghan Markle and her husband Harry, amazed the British. The fact is that, as it became known, the Prince and the Duchess were awarded an honorary award. They received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert Kennedy Foundation for their contribution to the fight to protect human rights. In particular, Meghan and Harry were awarded for “opposing racism.”

The Prince and Duchess will receive an award for the fact that in their already infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, which they gave in 2021, the couple made claims against one of the members of the Royal Family, actually accusing him of racism. Neither the Prince nor the Duchess, as far as we know, have made any contribution to the fight against racism. However, representatives of the Kennedy Foundation believe, apparently, that this is more than enough. So, the head of the Kerry Kennedy Foundation, the senator’s daughter, said that she finds the actions of Meghan and Harry “heroic.”

Kerry Kennedy. Photo by Bob Jones

Meghan herself, apparently, fully agrees with the words — it’s not for nothing that she has repeatedly compared herself to Nelson Mandela. Which, by the way, caused sincere indignation in his grandson. However, not everyone agrees with this assessment.

The other day, famous TV host and journalist Lizzie Cundy said that for her, the decision to award Meghan and Harry for ‘fighting racism’ looks ‘laughable’ at the very least. This was reported by the publication Express.co.uk. The British are vigorously discussing this event in the comments.

Lizzie Cundy. Photo by Bob Jones

After all, the whole “merit” of the Duchess is that during the interview she said that one of Elizabeth’s relatives was concerned about how dark the skin of her and Harry’s child, then not yet born, would be. At the same time, she did not name the “racist”, and also could not provide any evidence that the statement itself took place at all.

According to Lizzie Cundy, the “courageous” Meghan was afraid to name her “abuser” solely because this situation did not exist at all. And if she had pointed to a specific person, he, of course, would have sued her for libel.

At the same time, as Cundy noted, and many Britons agree with her, it is not just tactless to recall now that ill-fated interview, which, without a doubt, shortened the lives of both Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip. After all, not even three months have passed since Elizabeth’s death. And awarding Meghan and Harry at a time when the family is still mourning the late monarch looks like a direct insult to her memory.

Source: vnknews.com