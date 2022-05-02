Meat Prices Expected to Keep Rising in Washington

meat in store behind glass Image by Flotograph (Pixabay/Creative Commons)

Sadly, meat prices are expected to keep increasing in Washington state. Currently, if you look at the average figures, the cost of groceries for one individual in Spokane is $330 per month. So if you have a family of four people, you could estimate a grocery bill of over $1,300 per month, maybe even $1,400. But that amount is likely to go up for individuals in that area as price increases are expected.

Federal data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics says that Americans are paying 10% more for food the buy at the grocery store than a year ago, with beef prices rising 16% from 2021 to 2022. Clearly, these significant increases greatly impact a family's grocery bill.

But what are the reasons that meat prices are increasing?

Many of the factors that led to beef’s dramatic price increase can be traced back to 2020, when Covid shut down production plants and hobbled the nation’s meat production capabilities.When you also factor in the war in Ukraine, it is not surprising that prices are rising even more. Cereal grains have been tremendously impacted by the conflict with Russia. As a result,the effects flow through to meat and egg prices, as cereal grains are used as feed of livestock and poultry production. Hopefully, once the conflict in Ukraine ceases, the market will rebound and prices will stabilize.

