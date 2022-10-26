Where can I find local childcare in Orlando?

"Hi, people!
My husband, son and I relocated last year to the area. The little man just turned 3, soon to be 4 and we are planning on putting him in day care. Welcome to leave any information we should know. Thanks a lot. "
“Good” and “Not so expensive” are pretty inversely proportional when it comes to quality childcare. You have to be able to afford top quality caregivers and manage a safe and clean facility with amenities. My kids went to Ladybird Academy which has been great. Not cheap but worth every penny. You get what you pay for. If that’s too expensive an option, you can look for a in home daycare or nanny but they aren’t as regulated and you have to watch out with those, do your research and reference checks.
I'm a single mom in Orlando that doesn't qualify for assistance. O2b in altamonte is fantastic. I pay 205 for a 1 year old, I believe it's 20-30 cheaper for a 3-4 year old. They have great hours and so much for the kids to do.
We had a good experience with Kid City in Wekiva. It certainly wasn't cheap but was far from the most expensive too, and the people there are wonderful. I can't speak for the other Kid City locations (it's a franchise) but maybe worth looking into.
Ladybird. My kids go there. It's not cheap but it's worth every penny. Also FYI once your kid turns 4 he is eligible for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK), which is free, paid for by the state. Ladybird offers it in-house, so once you enroll your kid it cuts a big chunk off the bill.
