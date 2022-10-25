Orlando, FL

What is your Orlando alternatives?

Enjoy Orlando

"Hi friends!

Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."

Chad Peltola/Unsplash

I have considered moving to Savannah or elsewhere in the state of Florida. I have a well paying job and still cannot reasonably afford to purchase a home here within my budget.
If I move It will be to Denver, Seattle, or Portland. All those cities have decent employment options, stuff to do, and are somewhat affordable besides Seattle being the most expensive even if you go to the suburbs. However, Washington has areas which are highly affordable farther out. If you’re ok with the heat or prefer that, Texas and Alabama have some decent options. Denver is my more affordable decent option I’ve highly considered, and has most of the things I like about Orlando, but better.
I lived in Florida my entire life (space coast and Orlando) and recently moved to Kansas City. I love it! Affordable, gets hot enough in the summer to feel like Florida, pretty autumn leaves, big enough city to do stuff but small enough that the traffic isn’t bad.
Try going to the Midwest. There are a lot of beautiful things about Orlando. First of all, so much beautiful foliage, so many pretty birds here year-round. Blue skies, moss hanging off of super old oak trees, natural springs, actual diversity.

Welcome to leave your comments down below.

Orlando Science Center vs Orlando Museum of Art?

"In your opinion which spot would be best for a first date (30M/F). Never been to either and I've heard OSC is more geared toward kids but it can be fun for adults too. Not sure about OMA. Please give me some suggestion. Thanks in advance!"

Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?

Anybody got a good recommendation on used video game stores in town?" I like Royal Empire Gaming in Longwood. Been there a few times to finish my MegaMan Battle Network collection. Lots of stuff new and vintage. Has decent prices. The guy is chill and friendly. Recently purchased a couple of systems from him, one didn’t work and he replaced it with no issues. Gives warranty. Would go back if it wasn’t so far lol.

Where can I find local childcare in Orlando?

My husband, son and I relocated last year to the area. The little man just turned 3, soon to be 4 and we are planning on putting him in day care. Welcome to leave any information we should know. Thanks a lot. "

What’s your favorite thing to see while driving around in Orlando?

"Hi guys, just wondering where are your eyes looking at when driving around. I’ll start by saying people in wheelchairs using electric scooters to propel themselves." The tiny Statue of Liberty on Orange Ave by the Magnolia I-4 entrance. It is some I would expect to see in a Times Square gift shop, but for no reason it sit in the median by I-4.

Is Freeze Publix Key Lime Pie worth to buy?

"Hi all, I’m in from out of town and read in one thred that Publix has some of the best Key Lime pie in Orlando. I was wondering if it freezes well? Thinking about grabbing a couple before I head fly home and would love if I could freeze one to save for future. Thanks for any advice."

Where can I get Harry Potter merch outside Universal in Orlando?

I don't want to have to pay for an Islands of Adventure ticket just to buy Harry Potter stuff. My niece wants an HP-themed birthday this year. she's never been to Universal. I'd like to be able to get her some cool and unique gifts. Thanks for any input. "

What I should know about daycare in Orlando?

We have a baby coming in a few months and while we have some PTO to use for leave I wanted to start planning for daycare. Does anyone have any experiences they can share where they do or don't like specific places or services? If you could provide ballpark prices too it would really help us make these decisions. "

Which Orlando hotel is the best to go to?

“Hey guys. My family and I are planning to go to a vacation and we were looking for a resort in Orlando. We want one that has cleanliness and good services, offers very good meals, spa, nice amenities. I am looking for at least 4 star or more. Any advice?”

What is the Best museum in Orlando?

"Hi there. Whenever I research on museums in Orlando I can barely find anything. Anyone have favorites? Please give me some inspiration no matter what kind of museum it is. Really appreciate about it."

Any recommendation of curly hair salons?

"Hi there! I'm new-ish to Orlando (just moved back basically) and am looking for stylists/salons that work with wavy to curly hair in the area :3 Winter Park/Orlando preferred but am willing to travel a bit for quality! Thanks!"

What is your rational (or irrational) pet peeves about Orlando and Central Florida?

"I'll go first, I hate seeing 4 Rivers bumper stickers and I hate seeing those Pink Autonation license plate borders. How about you?" Excessively long traffic lights... I have never seen anything like it anywhere else in the country. Not only long but programmed in a way that I swear is designed to increase traffic. Lights that are over 2:30 red and under :20 green are not uncommon.

What should a first-time visitor eat in Orlando, FL?

I'm going to Orlando for business. I'll stay there for week, because this is my first time there so I just wondering what kind of food that I can't miss. Thanks!" Depends on what you like. I am a seafood fan. Head out the 528 (beachline) to Port Canaveral. Fish Lips is my favorite for fresh seafood. For BBQ, 4 Rivers.

Any recommendations of secret springs in Orlando?

"Hey guys. Do y’all know of any springs around the central Florida area? Not necessarily secret, just not as crowded as wekiwa. Appreciate about it!" It seems like all the springs are very busy these days. If you're just looking for a secluded spot and not concerned about being right at the boil, your best bet is kayaking down a spring run. I did the weeki wachee spring recently on a weekday and only saw about 6 people all the way down. Juniper springs is another good one for that. Lithia springs was always my favorite for a less crowded option.

As a fast food worker, what is the weirdest thing a customer did in Orlando?

I just changed my job as a fast food worker, wondering what is the weirdest thing a customer did in your place, welcome to share your stories." I work at McDonald’s, today we had a customer come in and ask for a cheeseburgerno cheese, no mustard, no ketchup, no onion, no pickle, no meat and no salt. So basically…. just a toasted bun.

Any ideas of job market in Orlando?

Looking to move to Orlando from new jersey. How is the job market down there? I have 1 year old son and want to give him better life. " I guess it all depends on your industry. I get on average between 1-2 recruiter/headhunter calls each week as someone with just a few years into his career. I would start researching the top recruiters for your industry in Orlando and reach out - I bet you'll get some great feedback before too long.

Any 24 hour grocery store in Orlando?

I was wondering if anyone can recommend a grocery store with a Mexican or Asian focus. Even a mainstream grocery store that has large isles with these food genres or 24 hours grocery store would be really great. Thank you! "

What is your favorite Winter Park restaurant?

"Hey. Any good suggestions on local restaurants in Winter Park? Going to be over that way for a funeral and looking at off the beaten path and locally owned restaurants. Nothing spicy (Mexican, Ethiopian, etc) due to gastro issues. American, French, seafood, Vietnamese, Japanese etc are okay. No BBQ. Thanks!"

What's the best escape room in the area?

"Hi there. I just moved here and still not familiar with the area. Where is the best place to play escape prison game in Orlando? Could anybody give me some recommendations? Thanks for any advice."

The place to park the car and just watch the sunset in Orlando??

I want to give my girlfriend a surprise and be a destination for parking the car, watching the sunset in Orlando. I have no idea. Just looking for some ideas." Can confirm. In dr Phillips at the Orange County sportsman club, there’s a lake there with a beautiful view of sunsets. You can go to the dock, it’s really quiet and tranquil! If you don't mind it is at the Orange County.

