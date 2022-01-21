Where can I get Harry Potter merch outside Universal in Orlando?

"Hi people!
I don't want to have to pay for an Islands of Adventure ticket just to buy Harry Potter stuff. My niece wants an HP-themed birthday this year. she's never been to Universal. I'd like to be able to get her some cool and unique gifts. Thanks for any input. "
I’m pretty sure City Walk opened a new huge universal store. There has has a lot of the merch. Like world of Disney. Have you been recently? You don’t have to pay to go into the park and Parking is free for City Walk after 6pm.
Box Lunch at the Florida Mall and Altamonte Mall has good Potter stuff but that’s not exclusive. I’m sure the tourist trap shops on I-Drive and 192 have knock off merch but if you want “wizarding world” you have to go to universal.
Walmart and Target have a Harry Potter section in their themed party supplies and they should both have some of the Harry Potter candies in the candy section. You can't see the entire stock there, bit they sell robes, wands, and a ton of other amazing things.
Walgreens in the tourist areas of Orlando will have an assortment of licensed Harry Potter merch. Way cheaper than the parks too.
Other than the new City Walk store, there's a Uni store at the airport pre-security. Maybe you can get what you want.
You can find someone work at universal and can also get a nice employee discount too :)
