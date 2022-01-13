Any recommendations of secret springs in Orlando?

"Hey guys. Do y’all know of any springs around the central Florida area? Not necessarily secret, just not as crowded as wekiwa. Appreciate about it!"

Kate Darmody/unsplash

It seems like all the springs are very busy these days. If you're just looking for a secluded spot and not concerned about being right at the boil, your best bet is kayaking down a spring run. I did the weeki wachee spring recently on a weekday and only saw about 6 people all the way down. Juniper springs is another good one for that. Lithia springs was always my favorite for a less crowded option.

I would recommend you Blue Springs. But manatee season is coming so you may not enjoy springs now. Though it's a great time to see these gentle giants if that's your gem.

How about Fanning Spring? I used to work here. It is located along the meandering Suwannee River. An overlook at the park allows visitors to view the spring in its entirety and provides a spectacular view of the boil. You can enjoy grilling and picnicking under majestic live oaks. The springs also offer an abundance of underwater wildlife to view.

I grew up near Homosassa Springs and it was never crowded.

Rock Springs at Kelly park. It is at 400 E Kelly Park RD Apopka, FL 32712. It provides natural springs all year round, and also tent and RV camping. You can have different entertainments at Kelly park.

Rainbow springs is a bit of a drive but really fun to tube down (closer to Gainesville).

