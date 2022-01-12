Any ideas of job market in Orlando?

"Hi Orlando!
Looking to move to Orlando from new jersey. How is the job market down there? I have 1 year old son and want to give him better life. "
I guess it all depends on your industry. I get on average between 1-2 recruiter/headhunter calls each week as someone with just a few years into his career. I would start researching the top recruiters for your industry in Orlando and reach out - I bet you'll get some great feedback before too long.
I'm a local magazine editor who's dissatisfied with his current job and searches various job websites on a daily basis. Unfortunately, I don’t see a ton of job listings for people with editorial backgrounds in this area, and most that do pop up are entry-level or low-experience positions. With that being said, I do see more advertising/public relations-type listings than internal communications/content management (which is what I’m looking for). I’m not particularly interested in PR work, so I haven’t followed up on any of them at this point and couldn’t tell you any more than that. Good luck with it if you do decide to move, though.
Find a job before moving here. The job market is okay down here but your specific market is flooded due to all the local colleges. Many people move here thinking they can pick something up quickly but unless you're willing to take something part time or at a theme park you're in for weeks (at least) of searching. Best of luck.
