What is your favorite Winter Park restaurant?

"Hey. Any good suggestions on local restaurants in Winter Park? Going to be over that way for a funeral and looking at off the beaten path and locally owned restaurants. Nothing spicy (Mexican, Ethiopian, etc) due to gastro issues. American, French, seafood, Vietnamese, Japanese etc are okay. No BBQ. Thanks!"
Just outside of Winter Park in Maitland there is Luke's (Prato's sister restaurant) and Outpost. Both are great but Luke’s appetizers and drinks are amazing.
Black bean deli. Cuban food should go good on the stomach.
Most of the Vietnamese is south of Winter Park on Mills Ave, but I’m a fan of Anh Hong. 310 Park is a pretty nice New American restaurant. Umi is a good sushi place on Park near Rollins.
HILLSTONE. please go to hillstone. get a reservation! They have a lot of fancy stuff but the burger and fries is my top fav meal ever. Also, they have the best to go salads.
Carrie's Cafe is great for brunch/lunch (they close at 2pm). Every seat has shade all morning. Expect to spend at least an hour there; it's small and service can take a while, but it's worth it.
Ethos! They are a vegan spot but you wouldn’t even miss the meat! The food is sooo good.
Cafe de France is hands-down the best restaurant I have ever ate it in my whole entire life. Make sure you get a reservation.
Bosphorus, delicious turkish food and not spicy choices. Try the Ichnafa for dessert! I bet it will surprise you.
