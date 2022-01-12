What is your favorite Winter Park restaurant?

Any recommendations of secret springs in Orlando?

"Hey guys. Do y’all know of any springs around the central Florida area? Not necessarily secret, just not as crowded as wekiwa. Appreciate about it!" It seems like all the springs are very busy these days. If you're just looking for a secluded spot and not concerned about being right at the boil, your best bet is kayaking down a spring run. I did the weeki wachee spring recently on a weekday and only saw about 6 people all the way down. Juniper springs is another good one for that. Lithia springs was always my favorite for a less crowded option.