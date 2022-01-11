What's the best escape room in the area?

"Hi there. I just moved here and still not familiar with the area. Where is the best place to play escape prison game in Orlando? Could anybody give me some recommendations? Thanks for any advice."
Wizards Tower at Mystique escape rooms in Lake Mary. I’ve done a ton of them across Orlando and the US and that particular room was the best I have ever come across.
Escape Ventures in Waterford Lakes. I'm floored by this place. I've played over 340 escape rooms which means it's hard to find those games that blow me away and leave me astounded. Highly recommend!
My wife and I just played two rooms at Doldrick’s earlier this week. Captain Spoopy Bones was one of the best rooms we have played.
I have done several Escape rooms in Orlando and the best one I found was The Escape Game on International Drive/Sand Lake. It has the most interactive experiences and fun puzzles.
Dare 2 Escape is probably the best overall place I have been to. I have played all of the rooms they have there and would recommend almost all of them.
Doldricks is the best, hands down. Great for families, all games are private, and the rooms are incredibly hi tech and detailed.
Escape Goat is a must on any escape room junkies list. This is a family owned business who clearly takes pride in their product. Everything in all of the rooms fit the theme completely, and all of the rooms are incredibly fun. Super neat puzzles and it was different than a lot of other escape rooms in the area.
