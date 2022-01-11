Orlando, FL

The place to park the car and just watch the sunset in Orlando??

Enjoy Orlando

"Hi guys!

I want to give my girlfriend a surprise and be a destination for parking the car, watching the sunset in Orlando. I have no idea.

Just looking for some ideas."

Can confirm. In dr Phillips at the Orange County sportsman club, there’s a lake there with a beautiful view of sunsets. You can go to the dock, it’s really quiet and tranquil! If you don't mind it is at the Orange County.
Highly recommend Lake Ivanhoe Park at 57 S Ivanhoe Boulevard, Orlando, FL. Lake Ivanhoe Park offers an oasis with shaded areas, scenic views of the lake and open space.
I would suggest Newton Park in Winter Garden (Lake Apopka). It has nice sunsets as well. Definitely would be a good one.
Check out Magnolia Park on Lake Apopka. A magnificent place to be as the sun sinks into the horizon and the placid surface of the lake shimmers in hues of pinks and oranges and yellows that are equally as vibrant as the sky above. You would love it because it does have a nice view looking west across the lake.
Lake highland park at 1132 Ferris Avenue, Orlando, FL. Lake highland park is a quit oasis view of the lake and connectivity to the Orlando Urban Trail. Lake highland park is one of the better ones.
Believe me, there’s a place over by the airport where you can park facing west and watch both the sunset and planes flying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqKsl_0diGTjA800
Daniela Becerra/Unsplash

if you have more places just share with us below.

