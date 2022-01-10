Plant Stores/Nurseries recommendation in Orlando?

"Hi guys. I’m 1000% a plant parent lmao. Have a bunch of common plants (houseplants and outside plants) and some rarer ones. I’m from Tampa but in Orlando often.

My favorite nursery that I’ve been to was The Heavy. What are some of y’all’s?"

Osman Hussaini/unsplash

Green isle gardens in Groveland. They have the largest selection of native Florida plants in the area. They have lots of very unique plants that you can't find anywhere else. The staff is also very helpful and friendly.

If you like The Heavy, definitely check out Jungle Room in College Park and Succulents Empire in Ivanhoe.

Lukas nursery in oviedo is like an amusement park for plants! I’ve gotten so many rarer plants there. For a different experience, check out renningers in mount dora on the flea market days. So so many plant vendors and they’re all super cheap.

The ultimate nursery is up in Deland, called EFG. It’s a huge greenhouse with things from staghorns, to cactus, to orchids, to Hoyas, to carnivorous, etc! It’s a bit of a trek but an awesome time!

If you want an angle on some very unique plants that are all natives then check out Neph's Natives. It is a small operation and does not have a retail nursery you can walk through. You have to know what you want, go on her site and order what is in season, then pick it up.

Rockledge Gardens, probably have more species of plants than anywhere in the region. Everyone is so kind- you can also request something and they can get most requests.

If you have any other recommendation, please add it!