Any recommendation of good food Near UCF in Orlando?

"Hey ya’ll, with the pandemic some good stores had either closed or declined in quality. Since I didn’t have a kitchen my first year on campus, I ended up eating at some restaurants nearby. Could anyone recommend more good food near UCF to me?"
When I lived in that area I was a big fan of Viet Nomz. Whenever I go by I always am thinking about whether or not I have time to stop and grab some.
Highly recommend La Hacienda for authentic Mexican food. It’s about a 10-15 drive from campus, but worth it, and an incredible portion size for what you pay. Free chips and salsa as well.
Toasted $$ - While they do have burgers, which are very good, I recommend going here for their grilled cheese sandwiches. Everything on the menu is worth ordering, up to your tastes; however, I really recommend their truffle fries over their regular fries.
Luya got me through undergrad. The nicest folks running it too. Their service is great (and their food is better).
A bit of a drive from campus (20-30 minutes) but pom poms teahouse is definitely one of my favorite restaurants in Orlando! they have good sandwiches that are super unique and the service is amazing!
Cafe Panuzzo is a really great Italian restaurant about 10-15 minutes away from campus. Just take Lockwood up to the Winn-Dixie plaza. The Italian dishes are great, $$ but big portions.
Qdoba. It’s just chipotle but better. On campus in the student union, I ate this way too often my first semester. I recommend getting a bowl instead of a burrito, you get more food for less money.
Any other advice? Welcome to share it below!
