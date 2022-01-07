Good place for rollerblading in Orlando?

"Hi there. Can anyone recommend any good areas where I could skate for exercise? Preferably looking for dedicated multi-use paths. Is there skating permitted in Wekiwa Springs State Park? Thanks in advance!"
Cady Way Trail is large and decent, was my go-to when I lived in Baldwin Park. And I moved to Baldwin from Longwood earlier this year and I enjoy riding on the trail. That said, if you are further north, the Seminole-Wekiva trail is even better. There's tunnels built that go underneath 434 and Lake Mary Blvd so that you don't need to deal with traffic, and the trail is gorgeous.
Weikiva SP is not good for skating but good for trail running, hiking and/or swimming just not on weekends too crowded.
Sanford Riverwalk. I see people biking, skating, walking and running on it all the time. And you can take the sunrail (and free shuttle) there for cheap.
The little econ green way is great for rollerblading. The only downside is there's one bridge that can be a pain when wet.
If you’re asking about Wekiva Springs that means you are probably close to my area. I’d recommend the Seminole Wekiva Trail. It would be perfect for rollerblading.
Bit of a ways out, but the West Orange trail starting in Winter Garden is super flat and rather smooth. I see roller bladers there all the time actually. Baldwin Park has a sidewalk that goes around Lake Baldwin that's pretty good too. Not a lot of shade though, so gets pretty hot in stretches.
If you know any other good place, feel free to share it!
