Orlando, FL

Good place for rollerblading in Orlando?

Enjoy Orlando

"Hi there. Can anyone recommend any good areas where I could skate for exercise? Preferably looking for dedicated multi-use paths. Is there skating permitted in Wekiwa Springs State Park? Thanks in advance!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRFj1_0dfBdQcz00
Ethan Hu/unsplash
Cady Way Trail is large and decent, was my go-to when I lived in Baldwin Park. And I moved to Baldwin from Longwood earlier this year and I enjoy riding on the trail. That said, if you are further north, the Seminole-Wekiva trail is even better. There's tunnels built that go underneath 434 and Lake Mary Blvd so that you don't need to deal with traffic, and the trail is gorgeous.
Weikiva SP is not good for skating but good for trail running, hiking and/or swimming just not on weekends too crowded.
Sanford Riverwalk. I see people biking, skating, walking and running on it all the time. And you can take the sunrail (and free shuttle) there for cheap.
The little econ green way is great for rollerblading. The only downside is there's one bridge that can be a pain when wet.
If you’re asking about Wekiva Springs that means you are probably close to my area. I’d recommend the Seminole Wekiva Trail. It would be perfect for rollerblading.
Bit of a ways out, but the West Orange trail starting in Winter Garden is super flat and rather smooth. I see roller bladers there all the time actually. Baldwin Park has a sidewalk that goes around Lake Baldwin that's pretty good too. Not a lot of shade though, so gets pretty hot in stretches.

If you know any other good place, feel free to share it!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Ask, discuss and share everything about local Orlando!

Orlando, FL
360 followers

More from Enjoy Orlando

Orlando, FL

What's the best escape room in the area?

"Hi there. I just moved here and still not familiar with the area. Where is the best place to play escape prison game in Orlando? Could anybody give me some recommendations? Thanks for any advice."

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The place to park the car and just watch the sunset in Orlando??

I want to give my girlfriend a surprise and be a destination for parking the car, watching the sunset in Orlando. I have no idea. Just looking for some ideas." Can confirm. In dr Phillips at the Orange County sportsman club, there’s a lake there with a beautiful view of sunsets. You can go to the dock, it’s really quiet and tranquil! If you don't mind it is at the Orange County.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Any luxury hotel with or near upscale nightlife for couples in Orlando?

Been visiting Orlando for the last decade or so but I’ve never stayed in a hotel near upscale nightlife. Any recommendations are welcomed." There is a 4 seasons and a Ritz plus the Grand Bohemian downtown and a few others like Waldorf Astoria and some Disney hotels although they're just crazy expensive without the upscale factor lol. Again, a family destination wont have a ton of upscale shit.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Does anyone know any (safe) walking/running trails in Orlando?

"Hey. Does anyone recommend any (safe) walking/running trails in Orlando? I usually walk at Blanchard Park and love it, but the scenery is starting to get old. I don't mind driving up to 30 minutes from the Union Park area. Thanks a lot!"

Read full story
10 comments
Orlando, FL

What food best represents Orlando, FL?

I'm not local, wondering what food best represents Orlando. I thought it would be interesting to get some insight from the people of Orlando, so I was hoping you all would share with me your opinion and thoughts. What represents the best of Orlando to you? Thank you."

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Plant Stores/Nurseries recommendation in Orlando?

"Hi guys. I’m 1000% a plant parent lmao. Have a bunch of common plants (houseplants and outside plants) and some rarer ones. I’m from Tampa but in Orlando often. My favorite nursery that I’ve been to was The Heavy. What are some of y’all’s?"

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Any recommendation of good food Near UCF in Orlando?

"Hey ya’ll, with the pandemic some good stores had either closed or declined in quality. Since I didn’t have a kitchen my first year on campus, I ended up eating at some restaurants nearby. Could anyone recommend more good food near UCF to me?"

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Any good gym advice in Orlando?

"I am looking to move away from planet fitness and I'm considering new gyms but I have a bit of a list. So if you all have opinions about any of these places please chime in! I am considering anytime fitness, LA fitness, Crunch, and Ironclad Gym. "

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Which Universal Orlando park should I go to?

"Hi everyone. I’m going to Orlando with my family in a few days, we want to do just one park one day, but we’re not sure which park we should do? My husband is more of a roller coaster guy but part of me wants to see the site where jaws were, as lame as that sounds. Any thoughts?

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Any cute markets to go to where they sell art, food, etc in Orlando?

"I think I heard there are some vendors at wills pub. Do you know more markets like that in Orlando? I want to check them all out and support~Thanks a lot!" Cracker christmas. All local handmade goods here. It is great and totally free to enter. 10am to 4 pm. I highly recommend it. Don't let the name throw you off. It is a wonderful time.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Any fun hobbies in Orlando?

"Hi guys. Would like to try something new in the new year. Do you guys have anything fun to recommend? Any kind of stuff would be OK. Thanks in advance:)" Try rock climbing at Blue Swan Boulders downtown. There will be lots of new climbers after the new year doing the same thing as you. My teenage sons and I all members - it's a blast, and everyone there is super friendly.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Does anyone know good Fish and Chips place in Orlando?

"Hi Orlando. I'm looking for good places that serve proper Fish and Chips in the area. I'm in SE Orlando, but am willing to make a drive for great food or when I'm out and about. Thanks."

Read full story
13 comments
Orlando, FL

Are there any non-drinking activities in Orlando?

"Hi. I am almost 2 years sober. I want to start getting out of my apartment and going out on the town. However, it seems like everything at night in Orlando revolves around drinking. Any tips or ideas on what activities I could try or do that don't revolt around drinking would be greatly appreciated."

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Where can I find nerd/retro gaming shops?

I am in Orlando for 4 days because of work, I like to explore local nerdy shops/bars, etc wherever I go. It would be really appreciated if you could point me out to some places. Thank you so much in advance."

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Could you help me to find the best coffee in Orlando?

"Hi guys! I plan to gift my mother whole bean coffee. What are your favorite coffee shops and flavors in Orlando? She drinks black roast daily but enjoys all varieties, nothing too sweet. Appreciate it!"

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

What is your favorite hangout spot in Orlando?

Looking for a hangout area, any ideas or suggestions? " I love Winter Park. It is close by to Orlando. It is the home of Rollins College, The Morse Museum (Tiffany Glass) and a fun boat tour of the chain of lakes. I love the park, the outdoor restaurants, the shops and numerous events throughout the year. There are plenty of wine bars and cute spots to sit and people watch.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

What has been your worst experience in a restaurant in Orlando?

I'm just talking about worst experience in a restaurant in Orlando. Welcome to share your stories." I asked if there was any vinegar for the french fries (chips). She brought over a little jug like one used for creamer… I started to pour it, and realised it looked funny, so I smelt it. It was bleach. When I told the waitress,She said “Do you want new fries?” Uhm, yes. I told her to take the one with bleach! Then they tried to charge us for the replacement portion of fries!

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

What was cool in Orlando in the 90s but not so cool anymore?

I'll start, Wet 'n Wild one of my earliest memories is when I almost died of heat exhaustion when I was like 8. Terror on Church Street is forever etched as an exhilarating memory."

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Does anyone know where can I get a kitten in Orlando?

"Hi there. Does anyone know a place where I can get a kitten? Wanted one forever, and finally ready to get one. Thanks for any useful reply in advance!" Orange County Animal Services is where we got our kitty earlier this year and they were great. It's only 10$ to adopt. The cheapest option by far.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy