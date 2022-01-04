Could you help me to find the best coffee in Orlando?

"Hi guys! I plan to gift my mother whole bean coffee. What are your favorite coffee shops and flavors in Orlando? She drinks black roast daily but enjoys all varieties, nothing too sweet. Appreciate it!"
Check out Lineage Coffee or Lobos. They do their own roasting and have a good variety. Axum Coffee in Winter Garden has a good selection too. Personally I use Otus Coffee beans (mostly for espresso). They don’t have a retail location afaik, but Bynx Coffee sells their beans.
Paloma coffee in Windermere serves Panther Coffee. So smooth. Absolutely wonderful. They’re locally based in Miami. Highly recommend.
Kind of a drive but if she likes horror movies, coffee shop of horrors in montverde has some fun flavors named after horror type stuff.
If you’re looking for a good bag of beans, there is nothing better here than Orlando Coffee Roasters. I go over to their warehouse often and always leave with a bag fresh hot off the roaster. Good price and nice people too. Would highly recommend.
I really like the coffee at The Glass Knife. It's a little more citrusy/acidic, which is something I like, but I know it's not up everyone's alley. It's the tastiest I've found so far.
I found online a shop called Atlas Coffee that has coffee from around a world. You can choose how many bags you want her to receive (1 or 2 bags), light or dark roast (or both) and if you want the beans or ground coffee. They have 3 and 6 month subscriptions.
