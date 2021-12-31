What is your favorite hangout spot in Orlando?

"Hi friends!
Looking for a hangout area, any ideas or suggestions? "
I love Winter Park. It is close by to Orlando. It is the home of Rollins College, The Morse Museum (Tiffany Glass) and a fun boat tour of the chain of lakes. I love the park, the outdoor restaurants, the shops and numerous events throughout the year. There are plenty of wine bars and cute spots to sit and people watch.
Check out Orlando Wetlands park. It is a public park so it is free. You could walk around. You should find it very relaxing after the theme park.
You could check out Orlando ICON Park but buy your tickets online, they will be cheaper. The observation wheel, and aquarium are beautiful. The each museum will be a lot of fun if you want to take selfies with celebs. You can spend your day exploring over 40 amazing restaurants.
Thornton Park is a great one. there are lots of night market, flea market and you can also get more information on their website.
Countryside - quiet, peaceful and beautiful. Great camera ops. Look up forests, camping, boating, hiking areas. Try booking a B&B or a home on a lake or at a beach for a night or weekend. If you have a friends with an interesting house: quirky, interesting, luxurious, ask them if you could possibly stay a night and hang out with them or use their home one night if they leave town sometime.
