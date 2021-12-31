What has been your worst experience in a restaurant in Orlando?

How safe is Orlando, Florida?

Heard s lot about Orlando. Wondering how safe is in Orlando. Any tips would be appreciated. I am sure that being safe is the same here as anywhere else. Thanks." It all depends on where you go and at what time. Orlando is unfortunately a very “spotty” city; meaning that one street is beautiful and 2 blocks away you are in the hood. West Orlando is pretty rough, anything East of Clarke Rd in Ocoee and West of I-4 is pretty sketchy. The East side of town can also be a bit run down East of Semoran until about the UCF area.