What has been your worst experience in a restaurant in Orlando?

Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

I asked if there was any vinegar for the french fries (chips). She brought over a little jug like one used for creamer… I started to pour it, and realised it looked funny, so I smelt it. It was bleach. When I told the waitress,She said “Do you want new fries?” Uhm, yes. I told her to take the one with bleach! Then they tried to charge us for the replacement portion of fries!
We weren’t eating yet, but …A hostess gave us a table (3 adults, 5 kids). We never even got our drinks! After we were seated, the waitress quit (not because of us) and it took 30 minutes for someone to notice. After another waitress took our orders, the manager gave us our meal for free.Needless to say, the waitress got a huge tip!
My daughter and I went to a fairly nice restaurant for dinner. We placed our order and then waited, and waited. After almost an hour I noticed police cars pulling into the restaurant parking lot and their lights were on. We saw them escort two men from the back of the restaurant, and then the manager announced to all of us that two of the cooks had tried to kill each other behind the restaurant. They evidently got into a heated knife fight. We waited and the food was very good. My younger daughter knew one of the workers there and said they’d both been booked into jail and charged with attempted murder.

