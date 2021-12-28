Where is a nice place to spend New Years Eve in downtown Orlando?

"Hi people!
Gonna be 4 of us, late 20’s, don’t want to deal with Disney crowds, but would like to see fireworks. Are there any in downtown? Or winter park?"
There are no fireworks downtown for NYE, although you can see plenty from the neighborhoods surrounding it from the high rises. I personally would avoid downtown on NYE unless you like crowds of very drunk people, long lines, and covers at every bar. Thornton park is the move. Close to downtown if you want to, but they throw an block party.
Almost all of dt will be open but it gets packed. We used to go to Aero for the open rooftop club. And because it’s connected with 3 other bars/clubs so we can hop around without needing to get in line again and again. I’ve never been but I’ve also heard great things about 180 Sky Lounge, I believe you might need to purchase a ticket beforehand. ICON park have great countdown and fireworks for 10-15 minutes. Try to make a reservation for outside seating for one of the restaurant in the square because of limited capacity for Covid. I recommend parking by the Cold Stone plaza and walking over. It takes hours to leave the garage even if you’re able to find a spot. I usually dine at one of the surrounding restaurants and would try to find a sidewalk in front of the square to watch the show since the center tends to be more condensed. Hope this helps!
