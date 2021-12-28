What are your unpopular Orlando opinions?

"Hi Orlando!
I'll start Pig Flyod's isn't that good. Their brisket is ridiculously salty. Their yucca fries are too dry likely due to the cook forgetting to soak them in water before cooking. "
If you go to West Orlando I think it becomes a little less of a cultural and culinary wasteland but it becomes a lot more of an actual urban strip mall and traffic wasteland. Older buildings and construction. Lot of old little strip malls. Narrower roads.
Don't know if this fits as an unpopular opinion of Orlando, but here I go, Orlando has one of the worst, If not absolute worst transportation systems I have ever seen in my life. It's borderline useless and if you don't have a car here you're essentially screwed travel wise. From UCF to downtown is like a 15-20 minute drive, yet it takes the bus like 3 hours to complete such a simple trip. Its constantly late, the routes make travel harder, they move at an absurdly slow pace and the times it runs is just a joke. You can race an Orlando bus on a bicycle and probably beat it to it's destination, and this is coming from someone who moved here from NY/NJ so it was culture shock to me.
Here’s the real unpopular opinion. I think the Orlando real estate market is under valued at the moment. In the sense that listed home prices will increase even faster if there’s a little more inventory. The lack of inventory is choking out the market and prevents us from getting a gauge on real market values. People consistently offering way over asking price on homes proves it.
Feel free to add more.
Comments / 2