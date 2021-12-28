Is there a general rule of thumb for finding a good house in Orlando?

"Hello everyone. I'm planning to move to Orlando these days. Could anybody give me some useful suggestions to find a good place to live or a place to avoid? I'm trying to get a deeper sense of where I should move to in Orlando. Thanks for any advice."
It depends on your tolerance level. I like the following areas: winter park, baldwin park, Windermere, dr phillips, gotha, weikiva springs area, maitland, winter garden (some areas), horizon west, UCF area Stay away from pine hills, metro west - just because you don’t get robbed or shot doesn’t mean they are nice desirable areas.
Most neighborhoods are fine. The worse spots in Orlando tend to be the poorer parts but no one is willingly moving to the ghetto.
I'm from Bridgeport ct and when I moved here and heard pine hills was the hood it was comical. Orlando is very safe all over and you really have to go find trouble if you want it. I would definitely go to Kissimmee in terms of cheaper housing and all the beautiful puerto ricans live there.
Everywhere has lots of traffic now. I would try close to work. I find East Orlando and the Lake Nona area a bit more isolated (unless your job is over there). Being near the 417, 408 or I4 can be helpful in getting around. Also, there is a meme that everything in Orlando is 30 minutes from Orlando. Since traffic is such a big thing finding something near work and the places you want to be can really help your quality of life.
