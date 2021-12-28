What are your favorite picnic spots in Orlando?

"Hey all. Trying to have a nice picnic with my friends these days but no clue where to do it! With so many parks and gardens in Orlando, which one is your favorite picnic spot and why? Please recommend some to me. Thanks!"

Jojo Yuen (sharemyfoodd)/unsplash

Lake Eola is alright if you can find a nice spot that the geese haven't visited. With open grassy patches scattered throughout the park, there are lots of locations to pick from to lay out a blanket, pop open a picnic basket and enjoy the sunshine. I think it's a fine option for you!

Cherokee Park - between Lake Davis and Lake Cherokee in downtown. The grassy area of Lake Cherokee Park is a great place for a picnic, yoga or to lay out a blanket and read a book. The walking path around the lake is perfect for a gentle stroll or run with your dog. You can totally enjoy yourself here!

Cypress Grove Park south of downtown. Beautiful park with a number of picnic tables or plenty of space for a picnic on the ground.

I think Central Park is the best picnic spot in Orlando. Oak tree canopy and rose garden in the park are beautiful and someone even comes here to capture pictures on purpose. The West Meadow is another great option in this park for a picnic.

Greenwood Urban Wetlands, quiet but I see couples picnicking on the regular. If you cross the bridge, there's a picnic bench by itself and a bench by the water.

