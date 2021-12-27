Looking for a Local Charity in Orlando?

"Hi Orlando!
I am looking for a local charity organization that could use either monetary or goods donations. I'm very big into anything that helps children, assistance with food, and/or helping with people on the autism spectrum. I'm looking for suggestions.
Thank you!"
Ronald McDonald House (2201 Alden rd) right next to advent health Childrens hospital & the orlando science center. My daughter was born with a congenital heart defect and required open heart surgery. She was in the hospital for 100 days when she was born. The Ronald McDonald house was within walking distance to the hospital and gave me a place to eat / sleep / shower / wash my clothes, so I could be at the hospital everyday with my precious baby girl. They are an amazing organization.
BASE Camp.BASE Camp has been proudly serving our Central Florida families impacted by oncological and hematological illnesses since 1982. They offer programs to our families no matter where they are on their journey. Back in 2008, at the age of 3 weeks my son needed a transfusion due to a hereditary condition that resulted in severe anemia. It’s a 12 hour procedure from start-to-finish. Without asking, these folks showed up to our room and fed us, offered us DVDs to watch to help the time go by faster. We never knew about them until that. They provide “2nd wishes” for kids whose cancer has returned, a parents night out where they watch the kids, a food pantry, an overnight camp for the kids, parent support group and a prom.
I deliver to a place called New Hope for Kids. I think they help children with grief. New Hope for Kids mission is to support children and families grieving the death of a loved one and to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Central Florida.
Welcome to add more organizations you know.
