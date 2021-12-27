Orlando, FL

Looking for a Local Charity in Orlando?

Enjoy Orlando

"Hi Orlando!

I am looking for a local charity organization that could use either monetary or goods donations. I'm very big into anything that helps children, assistance with food, and/or helping with people on the autism spectrum. I'm looking for suggestions.

Thank you!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uP0ht_0dWZ6VxR00
National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Ronald McDonald House (2201 Alden rd) right next to advent health Childrens hospital & the orlando science center. My daughter was born with a congenital heart defect and required open heart surgery. She was in the hospital for 100 days when she was born. The Ronald McDonald house was within walking distance to the hospital and gave me a place to eat / sleep / shower / wash my clothes, so I could be at the hospital everyday with my precious baby girl. They are an amazing organization.
BASE Camp.BASE Camp has been proudly serving our Central Florida families impacted by oncological and hematological illnesses since 1982. They offer programs to our families no matter where they are on their journey. Back in 2008, at the age of 3 weeks my son needed a transfusion due to a hereditary condition that resulted in severe anemia. It’s a 12 hour procedure from start-to-finish. Without asking, these folks showed up to our room and fed us, offered us DVDs to watch to help the time go by faster. We never knew about them until that. They provide “2nd wishes” for kids whose cancer has returned, a parents night out where they watch the kids, a food pantry, an overnight camp for the kids, parent support group and a prom.
I deliver to a place called New Hope for Kids. I think they help children with grief. New Hope for Kids mission is to support children and families grieving the death of a loved one and to grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Central Florida.

Welcome to add more organizations you know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charity

Comments / 0

Published by

Ask, discuss and share everything about local Orlando!

Orlando, FL
260 followers

More from Enjoy Orlando

Orlando, FL

What is your favorite hangout spot in Orlando?

Looking for a hangout area, any ideas or suggestions? " I love Winter Park. It is close by to Orlando. It is the home of Rollins College, The Morse Museum (Tiffany Glass) and a fun boat tour of the chain of lakes. I love the park, the outdoor restaurants, the shops and numerous events throughout the year. There are plenty of wine bars and cute spots to sit and people watch.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

What has been your worst experience in a restaurant in Orlando?

I'm just talking about worst experience in a restaurant in Orlando. Welcome to share your stories." I asked if there was any vinegar for the french fries (chips). She brought over a little jug like one used for creamer… I started to pour it, and realised it looked funny, so I smelt it. It was bleach. When I told the waitress,She said “Do you want new fries?” Uhm, yes. I told her to take the one with bleach! Then they tried to charge us for the replacement portion of fries!

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

What was cool in Orlando in the 90s but not so cool anymore?

I'll start, Wet 'n Wild one of my earliest memories is when I almost died of heat exhaustion when I was like 8. Terror on Church Street is forever etched as an exhilarating memory."

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Does anyone know where can I get a kitten in Orlando?

"Hi there. Does anyone know a place where I can get a kitten? Wanted one forever, and finally ready to get one. Thanks for any useful reply in advance!" Orange County Animal Services is where we got our kitty earlier this year and they were great. It's only 10$ to adopt. The cheapest option by far.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Any recommendations to do within or near Orlando for first time travelers?

"Hi! My families and I can go for up to 8 days. What can you recommend us to do in Orlando or probably nearby in Florida? What can you recommend that is actually worth it or a MUST do in my first, and possibly only travel to Florida? Thanks all."

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

What are the best vegan restaurants in Orlando?

Just as the title says I'm looking for vegan restaurants in Orlando. Any suggestions would be appreciated." Market on South is fairly new but offers innovative vegan takes on classic Southern comfort food. The fried green tomato sandwich and smoky jackfruit "pulled pork" BBQ sandwich will satisfy even your carnivorous friends. The caramelized roasted Brussels sprouts are amazing. The food here is very tasty, but may not be what you'd consider "health food."

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Does Orlando have cultural/ethnic areas? (eg Chinatown, Little Italy, Little Armenia)

"Hi everyone. I'm moving to the area soon and am looking for places where I can get authentic (or as close to) regional cuisines, like Chinatown, Little Italy, and Curry Hill in NYC or Little Tokyo and Little Vietnam in Los Angeles. Or any suggestions for just really darn good restaurants, not including Epcot lol."

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

What is hottest foods in Orlando?

Just moved to Orlando and looking for the spiciest foods around, the hottest wings at top wing spots just don't cut it anymore lol. Curry, wings, mexican food, anything. Thanks."

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Finding coffee shop/quiet bars with free WiFi open late in Orlando?

It’s all pretty much in the title. I’m looking for a coffee shop or quieter beer/wine bars to sit with a laptop and work. Thank you. Google didn't help as much as I hoped. "

Read full story

What home rental advice would you give for college students?

Two of my friends and I are looking into renting out a 3 bedroom house, townhouse, or apartment in the UCF area. Our biggest priority is finding the cheapest rent that isn't run down or in a dangerous area. If there's anything else we should know that would be appreciated! "

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where is a nice place to spend New Years Eve in downtown Orlando?

Gonna be 4 of us, late 20’s, don’t want to deal with Disney crowds, but would like to see fireworks. Are there any in downtown? Or winter park?" There are no fireworks downtown for NYE, although you can see plenty from the neighborhoods surrounding it from the high rises. I personally would avoid downtown on NYE unless you like crowds of very drunk people, long lines, and covers at every bar. Thornton park is the move. Close to downtown if you want to, but they throw an block party.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

What are your unpopular Orlando opinions?

I'll start Pig Flyod's isn't that good. Their brisket is ridiculously salty. Their yucca fries are too dry likely due to the cook forgetting to soak them in water before cooking. "

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Is there a general rule of thumb for finding a good house in Orlando?

"Hello everyone. I'm planning to move to Orlando these days. Could anybody give me some useful suggestions to find a good place to live or a place to avoid? I'm trying to get a deeper sense of where I should move to in Orlando. Thanks for any advice."

Read full story
Orlando, FL

What are your favorite picnic spots in Orlando?

"Hey all. Trying to have a nice picnic with my friends these days but no clue where to do it! With so many parks and gardens in Orlando, which one is your favorite picnic spot and why? Please recommend some to me. Thanks!"

Read full story
Orange County, FL

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Orange county, FL?

The COVID-19 vaccine is available across Florida. This article explains where and when to get the vaccine in Orange, FL. In partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Orange County Government’s Health Services Department is providing free and convenient vaccinations at Barnett Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Would you choose house or condo in Orlando?

"Within the next year, I will be saving up about 20k for a downpayment on my own place. Ideally, I'd want something from around 150 to 250k? I am currently single with no family, so I don't need anything big. I live with family and will be making around 30k with my new job. Plus, I'm a first-time homebuyer.

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

What's your favorite place in Orlando you don't want more people to know about?

I moved to Orlando a year or so ago, but travel with work a lot. I just wondering where is the best place to see in Orlando？" Honestly Taqueria Ameca is the BEST Mexican food in Orlando! I've been to our fair share of Mexican restaurants and this one by far is A-1, top notch, AUTHENTIC, AUTHENTIC, AUTHENTIC! My favorite tacos are the ASADA and the TRIPA, I get the TRIPA (well done or CRISPY) and the the SOPES to die for! Whatever you get here you will not regret!

Read full story
13 comments
Orlando, FL

What are my options for buying high quality steaks in Orlando?

"Hi! Like the title says, I’m looking for store that sells higher quality steaks than what you would find at Winn Dixie or even Publix? I live in Lake Mary so some place near me would be ideal. Thanks for any suggestion!"

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

What are the best Publixes in Orlando? What are the worst?

"Hey Orlando. Really wonder which one is your favorite Publix in Orlando and which one do you hate?" Town Park (Colonial and Alafaya) is the favorite one I go to. They have Acai bowls and the lady who serves them is super friendly. They also have ramen, but I haven't tried it yet. For reference I'm comparing it to Lake Fredrica (Semoran and Lake Margaret) and Conway Plaza (Conway and Curry Ford).

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy